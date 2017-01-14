News By Tag
Jasson Finney To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday January 25th, 2017
Actor Jasson Finney will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday January 25th, 2017.
Jasson has most recently worked on CBS's Person of Interest (final season) and feature films Tallulah starring Ellen Page as well as Imperium with Daniel Radcliffe both which were released in 2016.
IN THE BEGINNING
Originally a professional drummer in his teens and early twenties in recording and touring pop band.
ACTING
Became an actor in late twenties
Has appeared in many features from major studios such as Paramount, Universal, Warner Bros, Lionsgate. Network and cable TV shows on ABC, FOX, Bravo, CTV, Spike, SyFy and Nickelodeon. With extensive experience in both in Canada and the United States Jasson is a physically imposing actor with a strong presence who is very easy to work with both on and off the set.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Jasson Finney, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Jasson Finney on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday January 25th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Jasson Finney on Twitter @jassonfinney
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
