Jasson Finney To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday January 25th, 2017

Actor Jasson Finney will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday January 25th, 2017.

-- Jasson Finney will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.Jasson has most recently worked on CBS's Person of Interest (final season) and feature films Tallulah starring Ellen Page as well as Imperium with Daniel Radcliffe both which were released in 2016.IN THE BEGINNINGOriginally a professional drummer in his teens and early twenties in recording and touring pop band.ACTINGBecame an actor in late twentiesHas appeared in many features from major studios such as Paramount, Universal, Warner Bros, Lionsgate. Network and cable TV shows on ABC, FOX, Bravo, CTV, Spike, SyFy and Nickelodeon. With extensive experience in both in Canada and the United States Jasson is a physically imposing actor with a strong presence who is very easy to work with both on and off the set.The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Jasson Finney, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!To hear/see Jasson Finney on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday January 25th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshowFollow Jasson Finney on Twitter @jassonfinneyThe official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Floridahttp://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jerseyhttp://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CAhttp://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshowhttp://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshowhttps://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.comhttps://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_showhttps://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/postshttp://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show