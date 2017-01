Paul Woods appointed Development Director at Monique Burr Foundation

MBF Child Safety Matters

-- The Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc (http://moniqueburrfoundation.org/). welcomes Paul Woods as its new development director. "Theprogram is expanding throughout Florida and the U.S. and Paul's background, skills and enthusiasm are ideal for the Foundation's critical development work," said Lynn Layton, executive director of the Monique Burr Foundation for Children. "He is dedicated to helping us raise funds to support this program that has been proven to prevent child bullying, cyberbullying and all types of abuse. We are delighted to welcome Paul to our team."Woods earned a bachelor's degree from Pensacola Christian College and brings more than 15 years of experience in fundraising, sponsorship development and event management."I look forward to using my skills to focus on donor support for the foundation and expand the use of the™ program to prevent child abuse," said Woods.The Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc ( http://moniqueburrfoundation.org/ )., was founded in 1997 by Edward E. Burr, president and CEO of GreenPointe Holdings. The Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide prevention education relevant to issues facing children today through theprogram, a research-based, comprehensive prevention program, designed to educate and empower students and adults with information and strategies to prevent bullying, cyberbullying, digital abuse and all types of child abuse and exploitation.For more information about the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, call (904) 642-0210 or visit www.mbfchildsafetymatters.org