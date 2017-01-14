News By Tag
Paul Woods appointed Development Director at Monique Burr Foundation
Woods earned a bachelor's degree from Pensacola Christian College and brings more than 15 years of experience in fundraising, sponsorship development and event management.
"I look forward to using my skills to focus on donor support for the foundation and expand the use of the MBF Child Safety Matters™ program to prevent child abuse," said Woods.
About the Monique Burr Foundation for Children
The Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc (http://moniqueburrfoundation.org/
For more information about the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, call (904) 642-0210 or visit www.mbfchildsafetymatters.org.
Contact
Lynn Layton
Monique Burr Foundation
9046420210
***@moniqueburrfoundation.org
