Mass Senior Care Association Launches 2017 "quality Jobs For Quality Care" Campaign

State leaders urged to invest $55 million for nursing facility workers, necessary to provide a pathway to a living wage

-- The Massachusetts Senior Care Association (MSCA) today urged state leaders to fully fund the "Quality Jobs for Quality Care Campaign," in the FY 2018 budget by directing $55 million to increase the wages for 77,000 caregivers in skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation centers.In order to attract qualified staff and maintain quality care, it is vital to provide workers with a living wage. Many nursing facilities in Massachusetts face dire financial circumstances, with nearly half operating in the red. More and more workers are choosing to leave the nursing home profession in order to increase their income and support their families; job vacancies are up from last year, with 1 in 7 certified nursing assistant (CNAs) positions going unfilled.State funding dictates the wages facilities can pay staff, as 2 out of 3 residents have their care paid for by MassHealth. "Nursing facilities are disproportionately reliant on state funding to maintain the quality of care that 120,000 frail elders and individuals with disabilities depend on," said Tara Gregorio, President of MSCA. "Quality care is dependent on quality jobs, wages and staff stability. Hiring and retaining qualified staff passionate about this important work is a huge hurdle for Massachusetts nursing homes. There is no question that the quality of care is threatened due to inadequate MassHealth reimbursement."MSCA first launched the Quality Jobs for Quality Care Campaign in 2015. Last year the Baker-Polito Administration and the legislature recognized the importance of wage increases for frontline staff, with the state budget ultimately providing a $35.5 million for one-time wage increases for 8 designated positions. For FY 2018, MSCA continues to seek the $90 million necessary to provide a pathway to a living wage for nursing home workers; retaining the $35 million from FY '17 plus an additional $55 million would fulfill that goal.CNAs and ancillary staff earn among the lowest wages in the state. As a result, 54% of CNAs and home health aides in Massachusetts rely on some form of public assistance to make ends meet.ABOUT: The Massachusetts Senior Care Association represents a diverse set of organizations that deliver a broad spectrum of services to meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities. Its members include more than 500 nursing and rehabilitation facilities, assisted living residences, residential care facilities and continuing care retirement communities. Forming a crucial link in the continuum of care, Mass Senior Care facilities provide housing, health care and support services to more than 120,000 people a year; employ more than 77,000 staff members; and contribute more than $4 billion annually to the Massachusetts economy.