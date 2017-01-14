Jerry Ehlers Joins H&P as Director of Sales

Mr. Ehlers joins Hughey & Phillips as Director of Sales - Airfield Lighting

-- Hughey & Phillips announced today that Jerry Ehlers has joined the company as Director of Sales – Airfield Lighting. With his extensive knowledge of FAA regulations and national-level specifications committee experience, Mr. Ehlers will be an asset to Hughey & Phillips in the growth of the airfield lighting division. Mr. Ehlers will develop and support specialized products for large accounts. He has approximately fifteen years of experience in the aviation lighting arena.Prior to joining Hughey & Phillips, Mr. Ehlers served as the Americas' Director of Sales with Dialight and Business Manager with Honeywell's Aerospace Electronic Systems division, where he proactively managed key national account relationships. While at Dialight and Honeywell, Mr. Ehlers played an integral role in implementing large-scale projects in conjunction with airports and consulting engineers, including the design and deployment of an innovative lighting process at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.Mr. Ehlers holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he majored in electrical engineering. Mr. Ehlers is a Six Sigma Greenbelt, a member of IES-NA Aviation Lighting and FAA Subcommittees and an ISA Life Time Member and Project Management Certificate holder.Hughey & Phillips is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of obstruction lighting technology, with emerging products and lighting solutions in the Heliport and Airfield markets. The company engineers and designs a complete line of low, medium and high intensity lighting technology solutions that provide illumination for radio, television, and communication towers; wind turbines; buildings; smokestacks;bridges; airports and other obstructions to aerial navigation. Hughey & Phillips offers solutions comprised of power and lighting systems designed and manufactured by Hughey & Phillips in the USA. The company has a full engineering staff providing support and design in optical, electrical and mechanical disciplines to customize any of our products to fit our customers' unique needs.To learn more, visit www.hugheyandphillips.com.