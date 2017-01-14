News By Tag
Jerry Ehlers Joins H&P as Director of Sales
Mr. Ehlers joins Hughey & Phillips as Director of Sales - Airfield Lighting
Prior to joining Hughey & Phillips, Mr. Ehlers served as the Americas' Director of Sales with Dialight and Business Manager with Honeywell's Aerospace Electronic Systems division, where he proactively managed key national account relationships. While at Dialight and Honeywell, Mr. Ehlers played an integral role in implementing large-scale projects in conjunction with airports and consulting engineers, including the design and deployment of an innovative lighting process at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
Mr. Ehlers holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he majored in electrical engineering. Mr. Ehlers is a Six Sigma Greenbelt, a member of IES-NA Aviation Lighting and FAA Subcommittees and an ISA Life Time Member and Project Management Certificate holder.
About Hughey & Phillips
Hughey & Phillips is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of obstruction lighting technology, with emerging products and lighting solutions in the Heliport and Airfield markets. The company engineers and designs a complete line of low, medium and high intensity lighting technology solutions that provide illumination for radio, television, and communication towers; wind turbines; buildings; smokestacks;
To learn more, visit www.hugheyandphillips.com.
