Riverside Starts the New Year Off Right with the Debut of the MPIC-Slope
The MPIC-Slope offers a compact and ruggedized solution for providing real time pitch, roll, slope, and/or grade data in direct sunlight or minimal light environments. The MPIC-Slope incorporates MEMs technology utilizing a 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope to provide vibration and acceleration compensated output utilizing a sensor fusion algorithm.
Designed for harsh environment industries, the MPIC-Slope has an operating temp. range of -20°C to +70°C, operating voltage range of 5 to 28vdc, IP67 environmental rating, reverse polarity protection, back feed protection, and under/over voltage protection.
One of the MPIC-Slope's main features, gesture control, allows the user to select and scroll through various screens with a simple hand swipe. The MPIC-Slope comes with a convenient computer program that allows the user to view, save, and print the last 50 hours of data saved on the device. For more info on the MPIC-Slope or how to purchase it, go to http://www.riversidemfg.com/
About Riverside Mfg., LLC
Riverside Mfg., LLC is the industry leader specializing in designing and manufacturing electrical systems and products for harsh environment vehicles and equipment. For over 60 years, Riverside has earned a reputation for excellence in collaborating on custom electronic designs, manufacturing electrical products and building to print. Riverside Mfg., LLC also offers SMT and printing capabilities, and excels in providing cutting edge custom designs and quality products to suit any company's needs. For more info, please visit http://www.riversidemfg.com.
