Georgia Ellyse Announces Full-Time Anchor Position NBC Affiliate KBJR 6
Radio Personality, Journalist and TV Reporter Transitions From WTVM (ABC) in Columbus, GA To Anchor At KBJR (NBC) in Duluth, MN
The Minnesota native returns after her radio to television journey in Columbus, GA. In Minneapolis Ellyse dubbed Ms. Georgia hosted a popular Midday show on 89.9 FM KMOJ. To elevate her career in broadcasting, Ellyse became the morning show co-host on Columbus, GA's top radio station, Foxie 105 FM. While in working full-time at Foxie 105, Ellyse worked part-time for CCG-TV hosting her own television show on called Breaking The Cycle. From there, she shifted into news as a journalist and reporter for ABC affiliate WTVM.
Now in her first position as full-time anchor, Ellyse joins the newscast of NBC affiliate, KBJR 6 News Today. "I am excited and to be in Minnesota," says Ellyse. "This is an amazing opportunity to expand my career in news... Starting from community radio and now a full-time anchor at an NBC affiliate, I am humbled."
In a Facebook post, Ellyse touches on her new surroundings. "It is an honor to be a part of the Northland community! Just to wake up everyday along Lake Superior is breathtaking!"
You can watch Georgia Ellyse on KBJR channel 6 in the Northland (Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin) at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00 6:30 AM and Noon Monday-Friday, and Tuesdays at 10pm. To follow Georgia Ellyse on social media visit Facebook http://www.facebook.com/
