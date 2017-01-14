 
January 2017





Georgia Ellyse Announces Full-Time Anchor Position NBC Affiliate KBJR 6

Radio Personality, Journalist and TV Reporter Transitions From WTVM (ABC) in Columbus, GA To Anchor At KBJR (NBC) in Duluth, MN
 
 
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Georgia Ellyse, former WTVM (Columbus, GA) journalist and television reporter is now on-air anchor for KBJR (NBC affiliate) in Duluth, MN. The news personality will co-anchor the morning news cast, KBJR 6 News Today, alongside Michael Raimondi and Meteorologist Adam Lorch, solo anchor at Noon, and will host a special report, Making A Difference at 10pm on Tuesdays.

The Minnesota native returns after her radio to television journey in Columbus, GA. In Minneapolis Ellyse dubbed Ms. Georgia hosted a popular Midday show on 89.9 FM KMOJ. To elevate her career in broadcasting, Ellyse became the morning show co-host on Columbus, GA's top radio station, Foxie 105 FM. While in working full-time at Foxie 105, Ellyse worked part-time for CCG-TV hosting her own television show on called Breaking The Cycle. From there, she shifted into news as a journalist and reporter for ABC affiliate WTVM.

Now in her first position as full-time anchor, Ellyse joins the newscast of NBC affiliate, KBJR 6 News Today. "I am excited and to be in Minnesota," says Ellyse. "This is an amazing opportunity to expand my career in news... Starting from community radio and now a full-time anchor at an NBC affiliate, I am humbled."

In a Facebook post, Ellyse touches on her new surroundings. "It is an honor to be a part of the Northland community! Just to wake up everyday along Lake Superior is breathtaking!"

You can watch Georgia Ellyse on KBJR channel 6 in the Northland (Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin) at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00 6:30 AM and Noon Monday-Friday, and Tuesdays at 10pm. To follow Georgia Ellyse on social media visit Facebook http://www.facebook.com/GeorgiaEllyse, Twitter http://www.twitter.com/georgiaellyse, and Instagram www.instagram.com/georgiaellyse.

