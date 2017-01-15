 
Small Business Expo Presents Free Educational Workshops to Miami Area Entrepreneurs

 
 
MIAMI - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will return to Miami on Thursday, February 16th.

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.  Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation: Success By Design - The 7 Keys to Build a Mega-Successful Businessin the Inspiration 2020 Showcase Theatre.

Our speakers work hard to put together hour long, content oriented workshops ranging in topics from social media marketing to insurance for your small business. These workshops are free to registered attendees. This year's workshop presenters include representatives from: AT&T, Benchmark Email, Big Sky Franchise Team, Catalyft Success System Inc., ComplyRight, Inc., MBDA, Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, Miami Dade County Chamber of Commerce Network After Work, Rand Internet Marketing, Wells Fargo, XENDOO and YP Marketing Solutions.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/miami/) expects to have more than 4,500+ registered attendees from across the Miami metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Miami residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors:  AT&T, Geico and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Congeco Peer 1, CRS Texas, YP Marketing Solutions, Ziplocal and Zoho Corporation.

MIAMI SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Miami Convention Center | James L Knight Center - Riverfront Hall – 400 SE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33131 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo

