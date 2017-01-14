 
News By Tag
* Metal
* Bande Dessinee
* Euro Comics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

L.A. based graphic novel company HUMANOIDS has today revealed the new logo of its most iconic brand,

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Metal
* Bande Dessinee
* Euro Comics

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Products

LOS ANGELES - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The brand was created in 1974, along with the legendary comic book magazine METAL HURLANT (French for "Screaming Metal"), founded by creators Mœbius, Druillet and Dionnet, and that later inspired the creation of numerous foreign versions, including Heavy Metal magazine in the U.S. Designed by Humanoids' Senior Art Director, Jerry Frissen, the new logo will be used in connection with new projects that will be announced later in the year, in both the publishing and entertainment fields.

From Fabrice Giger, Humanoids' CEO, who has steered the company for much of its history: "Since the 70s, METAL has been part of worldwide pop culture. It has always been a symbol of the strong ties that exists between the comic book world and the movie industry. BLADE RUNNER and MAD MAX's creators, to name only a few, shared the same creative and innovative spirit. A spirit that has never faltered across Humanoids' many ventures, and that is now being revitalized in the form of this new logo and movement!"

About Humanoids

HUMANOIDS is an international graphic novel publishing house and film production company, with offices in Los Angeles, Paris and Tokyo. Its graphic novel catalog, created in 1974 and rich with hundreds of properties in various genres, includes the works of world-class creators, and is considered as one of the most prestigious in the world.

Learn more about Humanoids at http://www.humanoids.com

To arrange review PDFs or images, and US press, please contact Jo Witherington on: Email: jo.witherington@humanoids.com | Phone: +1 772 226 0156 Twitter: @HumanoidsInc

UK press please contact Tim Pilcher on: Humanoids UK, Suite 149, 15 Ingestre Place, Soho, London, W1F 0JH Mobile: +44 (0) 7986 995 938 | Phone: +44 (0) 207 193 1187 Email: tim.pilcher@humanoids.com

Contact
Jo Witherington
***@humanoids.com
End
Source:Humanoids, Inc
Email:***@humanoids.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Humanoids News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share