L.A. based graphic novel company HUMANOIDS has today revealed the new logo of its most iconic brand,

The brand was created in 1974, along with the legendary comic book magazine METAL HURLANT (French for "Screaming Metal"), founded by creators Mœbius, Druillet and Dionnet, and that later inspired the creation of numerous foreign versions, including Heavy Metal magazine in the U.S. Designed by Humanoids' Senior Art Director, Jerry Frissen, the new logo will be used in connection with new projects that will be announced later in the year, in both the publishing and entertainment fields.From Fabrice Giger, Humanoids' CEO, who has steered the company for much of its history: "Since the 70s, METAL has been part of worldwide pop culture. It has always been a symbol of the strong ties that exists between the comic book world and the movie industry. BLADE RUNNER and MAD MAX's creators, to name only a few, shared the same creative and innovative spirit. A spirit that has never faltered across Humanoids' many ventures, and that is now being revitalized in the form of this new logo and movement!"About HumanoidsHUMANOIDS is an international graphic novel publishing house and film production company, with offices in Los Angeles, Paris and Tokyo. Its graphic novel catalog, created in 1974 and rich with hundreds of properties in various genres, includes the works of world-class creators, and is considered as one of the most prestigious in the world.