News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
L.A. based graphic novel company HUMANOIDS has today revealed the new logo of its most iconic brand,
From Fabrice Giger, Humanoids' CEO, who has steered the company for much of its history: "Since the 70s, METAL has been part of worldwide pop culture. It has always been a symbol of the strong ties that exists between the comic book world and the movie industry. BLADE RUNNER and MAD MAX's creators, to name only a few, shared the same creative and innovative spirit. A spirit that has never faltered across Humanoids' many ventures, and that is now being revitalized in the form of this new logo and movement!"
About Humanoids
HUMANOIDS is an international graphic novel publishing house and film production company, with offices in Los Angeles, Paris and Tokyo. Its graphic novel catalog, created in 1974 and rich with hundreds of properties in various genres, includes the works of world-class creators, and is considered as one of the most prestigious in the world.
Learn more about Humanoids at http://www.humanoids.com
To arrange review PDFs or images, and US press, please contact Jo Witherington on: Email: jo.witherington@
UK press please contact Tim Pilcher on: Humanoids UK, Suite 149, 15 Ingestre Place, Soho, London, W1F 0JH Mobile: +44 (0) 7986 995 938 | Phone: +44 (0) 207 193 1187 Email: tim.pilcher@
Contact
Jo Witherington
***@humanoids.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse