De-De Mulligan of Mulligan Management Group Named as Recipient of 2017 NSME Akron/Canton Achievem

Mulligan is in the NSME Class as Distinguished Marketing Professionals in the Area
 
 
STREETSBORO, Ohio - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- De-de Mulligan, President of Mulligan Management Group will receive the Achievements in Excellence Award from the Akron/Canton Affiliate of National Sales And Marketing Executives Association on February 28th at Tangier's in Akron, Ohio. This annual award celebrates leading area Sales and Marketing professionals and the impacts that they have made in their communities.

De-de Mulligan (http://mulliganmanagementgroup.com/about) is an executive with extensive business-to-business experience. Her background includes event planning and consulting, account management, new business development, and social media strategy and implementation. She has been recognized for exceeding goals, as well as establishing, conveying, and implementing her client's vision. With a proven record of success in launching new products and creating name recognition she has been called upon by major decision-makers, and has served in a consultative capacity. De-de is also very involved in the community She has served as Hudson Ohio's Rotary Club President, is currently a member of the Kent Rotary (http://www.kentrotary.org/), an active Hudson Job Search advisor and a Streetsboro Area Chamber of Commerce (http://www.streetsborochamber.org/) member.

Mulligan lives in Stow, Ohio.

About Mulligan Management Group

Mulligan Management Group, LLC (http://www.mulliganmanagementgroup.com/) is a full-service digital marketing agency that works with small to medium sized businesses that are looking to get into and/or amplify their online marketing signal. Mulligan Management Group takes the stress out of running everything digital. Their dedicated team of experts start with your business strategy and write content to reflect client's wants and needs. They offer unique digital strategies to help bring businesses new clients.

About NSME Akron/Canton

NSME Akron/Canton (http://nsmeakroncanton.org/) is the premier organization for leading sales and marketing practitioners in our region and plays a significant role in strengthening our communities. NSME Akron/Canton members are known for identifying and mastering emerging trends, and exemplify thought-leadership in their industries.  NSME Akron/Canton maintains close connections with several similar leading-edge organizations across the United States.

Media Contact
Mulligan Management Group, LLC
3304727673
***@mulliganmanagementgroup.com
