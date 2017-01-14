News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hibbs Homes St Louis Awarded Best of Houzz Home Design
Third consecutive year custom home builder has received this honor for St Louis home building design.
St. Louis home builder Hibbs Homes has won the "Best Of Design" Award on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The luxury custom home builder has now received 5 awards from Houzz – including best of home design and customer service. Hibbs Homes' designs were chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.
The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.
"We are continually working to design custom homes, luxury homes that inspire and embody the vision of our clients. Credit for this award is due to our design and architect teams – but also to our clients who help us work through their vision, to make it a reality," said Kim Hibbs, President and founder of the Creve Coeur home building firm.
"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Hibbs Homes," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."
Click here to explore custom home projects by the builder. (http://hibbshomes.com/
About Hibbs Homes
Hibbs Homes is a leading custom home builder in the St. Louis area. Since 2004, the local builder has focused on custom and luxury homes for a variety of price ranges and lifestyles. Over the years, the team of experts at Hibbs Homes has worked to build new homes falling into a wide range of budgets, to meet a wide range of needs. As a BBB-Accredited custom home builder (http://hibbshomes.com/
About Houzz
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.
Media Contact
Danni Eickenhorst
(314) 580-8874
danni@hibbshomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse