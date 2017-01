Speakers from Kendo, Mary Kay, Clorox, and Sundial Confirmed for ACI's Cosmetics Conference

ACI's 3rd Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum

American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce four more renowned speakers have been added to our faculty for ACI's 4th Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Cosmetics and Personal Care Products which will take place at the Millennium Broadway Hotel on March 6-8, 2017., General Counsel atand, General Counsel & EVP of. Trisha is one of the top industry legal professionals and has been in the trenches with small and mid-size cosmetics companies. Shawn has had real on the ground experience helping fast growing entrepreneurial personal care companies strategize and come out on top in tricky situations. They will lend their expertise to our session on, "Assets and Flaws: Examining Economic, Legal, and Regulatory Concerns Impacting Small and Mid-Size Cosmetic Companies.", Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility atand, Senior Corporate Counsel ofwill share their extensive knowledge of the Cosmetics and Personal Care industries by presenting on "When Things Go Wrong: Addressing Public Relations Mishaps and Building and Maintaining Brand Reputation in the Cosmetic and Personal Care Industries" panel. This "must- attend" session will address strategies and tactics on maintaining brand integrity and reputation to offset potential public relations crises.These notable speakers will be joined by other industry leaders from top cosmetics and personal care companies, including Consumer Product Testing Company, eos Products LLC, Guthy-Renker Ventures LLC, Intertek, L'Oreal USA, New Avon LLC, Sephora, tarte cosmetics, Unilever and many more on the faculty.