Speakers from Kendo, Mary Kay, Clorox, and Sundial Confirmed for ACI's Cosmetics Conference
• Trisha Aylor Mauer, General Counsel at Kendo Holdings, Inc. and Shawn Creedon, General Counsel & EVP of Sundial Brands. Trisha is one of the top industry legal professionals and has been in the trenches with small and mid-size cosmetics companies. Shawn has had real on the ground experience helping fast growing entrepreneurial personal care companies strategize and come out on top in tricky situations. They will lend their expertise to our session on, "Assets and Flaws: Examining Economic, Legal, and Regulatory Concerns Impacting Small and Mid-Size Cosmetic Companies."
• Crayton Webb, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility at Mary Kay and Svetlana N. Walker, Senior Corporate Counsel of The Clorox Company will share their extensive knowledge of the Cosmetics and Personal Care industries by presenting on "When Things Go Wrong: Addressing Public Relations Mishaps and Building and Maintaining Brand Reputation in the Cosmetic and Personal Care Industries" panel. This "must- attend" session will address strategies and tactics on maintaining brand integrity and reputation to offset potential public relations crises.
These notable speakers will be joined by other industry leaders from top cosmetics and personal care companies, including Consumer Product Testing Company, eos Products LLC, Guthy-Renker Ventures LLC, Intertek, L'Oreal USA, New Avon LLC, Sephora, tarte cosmetics, Unilever and many more on the faculty.
