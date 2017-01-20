 
News By Tag
* Cosmetics
* Personal Care Products
* Compliance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Speakers from Kendo, Mary Kay, Clorox, and Sundial Confirmed for ACI's Cosmetics Conference

 
 
ACI's 3rd Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum
ACI's 3rd Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cosmetics
Personal Care Products
Compliance

Industry:
Legal

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce four more renowned speakers have been added to our faculty for ACI's 4th Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Cosmetics and Personal Care Products which will take place at the Millennium Broadway Hotel on March 6-8, 2017.

Trisha Aylor Mauer, General Counsel at Kendo Holdings, Inc. and Shawn Creedon, General Counsel & EVP of Sundial Brands. Trisha is one of the top industry legal professionals and has been in the trenches with small and mid-size cosmetics companies. Shawn has had real on the ground experience helping fast growing entrepreneurial personal care companies strategize and come out on top in tricky situations. They will lend their expertise to our session on, "Assets and Flaws: Examining Economic, Legal, and Regulatory Concerns Impacting Small and Mid-Size Cosmetic Companies."

Crayton Webb, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility at Mary Kay and Svetlana N. Walker, Senior Corporate Counsel of The Clorox Company will share their extensive knowledge of the Cosmetics and Personal Care industries by presenting on "When Things Go Wrong: Addressing Public Relations Mishaps and Building and Maintaining Brand Reputation in the Cosmetic and Personal Care Industries" panel. This "must- attend" session will address strategies and tactics on maintaining brand integrity and reputation to offset potential public relations crises.

These notable speakers will be joined by other industry leaders from top cosmetics and personal care companies, including Consumer Product Testing Company, eos Products LLC, Guthy-Renker Ventures LLC, Intertek, L'Oreal USA, New Avon LLC, Sephora, tarte cosmetics, Unilever and many more on the faculty.

For more information and to register, please visit: http://www.AmericanConference.com/Cosmetics

For sponsorship and business development opportunities, please contact:

Esther Fleischhacker (212) 352 3220 ext. 5232 E.Fleischhacker@americanconference.com

Contact
Assel Chanlatte
***@americanconference.com
End
Source:
Email:***@americanconference.com Email Verified
Tags:Cosmetics, Personal Care Products, Compliance
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 20, 2017
American Conference Institute PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share