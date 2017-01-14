News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Adalta Becomes One Of The First Government Approved End Point Assessment Organisations
Leading UK training provider, Adalta Development Ltd., has been officially approved by the Skills Funding Agency (SFA) as both an assessment AND delivery partner for the new Trailblazer Apprenticeship Standards from April 2017.
Adalta Development has been approved by the Government to provide End Point Assessment (EPA) services for the new Level 3 and Level 5 Leadership and Management Apprenticeships in the UK. This in addition to their existing approval to deliver these Apprenticeship programmes.
Traditionally Apprenticeships have been delivered and assessed by the same provider or employer, but to help improve the quality of the new Apprenticeship programmes the Government concluded that end-point assessment for apprenticeships must be completely independent from the training provided by the provider and/or employer. This forms an integral part of the SFA's quality assurance for the Apprenticeship reforms. Despite a huge influx of applicants seeking SFA and government approval to provide assessment, only two [including Adalta] received the green light. This exciting move to independent end-point assessment (EPA) is one of the biggest changes in the government's apprenticeship reforms.
The new standards for the leadership and management Apprenticeships have been co-developed with employers and leading bodies on management and leadership. Adalta are now fully approved for both delivery and assessment for the new Trailblazer Apprenticeships for team leaders/ supervisors through to operations/departmental manager levels, and are working with other providers and employers to develop flexible programmes and assessment plans to ensure the new standards for Apprenticeships are met.
As an established provider for professional qualifications, Adalta has already built up a strong reputation for delivering high quality management and leadership development. This government approval means that employers and providers across the UK can partner with Adalta to enable them to deliver and assess the new Trailblazer Apprenticeships. With the introduction of the Levy tax and the new funding model, Apprenticeships are firmly on the UK radar. Forward thinking organisations are already putting their training plans in place to support the drive to increase productivity and close skills gaps.
A spokesperson for Adalta commented, "We're 100% behind the new apprenticeships, and are relishing working with providers and employers to provide flexible approaches to the delivery and assessment of these programmes. Quality is at the heart of everything we do, so we're looking forward to working with the Skills Funding Agency (SFA) to ensure apprentices are achieving the new employer-driven standards for management and leadership. This will help not only close skill gaps in the UK's management population, but to also ensure that we're helping employers create future leaders. April 2017 marks the beginning of positive change for Leadership and Management Apprentices and we're proud to be part of it."
For more information on Adalta Development's portfolio, training programs and agenda visit: www.adaltadevelopment.co.uk
Contact
Adalta Development LTD
***@adaltadevelopment.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse