Medalcraft Mint Chosen to Mint Official Trump Inaugural Medal
Green Bay, Wisconsin, Company Continues String of Presidential Honors
The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company previously had been selected to mint the official inaugural medals for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as items for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.
"As an American company, we are honored to have been selected by three consecutive administrations to mint the Trump inaugural medal for the highest office in the land," said Jerry Moran, chief executive officer of Medalcraft Mint. "We are proud to attach the 'Made in the USA' notation to every product we make."
Every aspect of Medalcraft Mint's production takes place in its 32,000-square-
Medalcraft Mint's artisans use a die-striking process in which the medal's image is struck from dies rather than cast from molds. Die-striking presses material into the die cavity to create an exact impression of the image from a hand-cut die.
The company uses only solid materials, selected for their purity and metallic composition, in the minting process. Its craftsmen die-strike a wide range of medals, medallions, award recognitions, commemoratives and other items from brass, nickel-silver, bronze, copper and precious metals.
"Our history in being chosen to mint official inaugural medals speaks highly of our reputation for quality," Moran said. "Our attention to quality and detail is what sets us apart in a highly competitive industry."
Medalcraft Mint is known for its dedication to customer service, quality control, speed to market, and continual enhancements to its processes in its role as an industry leader. For more information about Medalcraft Mint's products, please go to http://medalcraftusa.com/
