New Web App Lets You Make a Video Journal About Your Life
Record your life now and reflect through video instead of faded memories.
Followers are optional if you want to share your journal with others, but not needed; as this isn't really a social network. Only you yourself are needed to witness the power of the app. When you first login, you are redirected to a feed of just your video journal entries for your reflection. And if you do follow anyone else, you will see their journal entries as well. You have the option of making your profile private, so no one can view your entries but you. And when your profile is private, follow requests must be approved by you.
"Never has an application with social DNA been built that calls for human engagement, but not need a social graph to be effective. This concept is totally new and innovative."
One cool piece of functionality is where you can view journal entries shared by people near your current geographical location. Only entries from public profiles are served by this feature. It has a huge potential for local advertisers, who could possibly be one of the locally features journal entries surrounded by the organic ones.
Check out the official Playdoe blog at http://officialplaydoe.tumblr.com learn more.
Make a Video Journal About Your Life. Record Now…Reminisce Later.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Playdoe at 314-219-4189 or email at info@playdoe.com.
