Industry News





Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $12 Million Industrial Land Sale at 2858 U.S. Route 322 in Logan Town

F. Greek Development Acquires 415-Acre Site from Bridgeport Disposal, LLC
 
 
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Cushman & Wakefield announced that it has completed a 415-acre land sale at 2858 US Route 322 in Logan Township. F. Greek Development of East Brunswick acquired the property from Bridgeport Disposal, LLC, a corporate affiliate of Clean Harbors Corporation, for $12 million.

The seller was represented by the Cushman & Wakefield team of Matthew Marshall, Managing Director, and Jeffrey Williams, Managing Director in Philadelphia, Timothy Cahill, Director, in Chicago and Rory Murray, Executive Vice President, in Boston. The buyer was represented in-house.

The property was the largest non-deep-water-port industrial land site sold in New Jersey in 2016.

"We provided the Cushman & Wakefield marketing team with pricing parameters, a strict closing timeframe and clear criteria for the buyer we sought, and they did an excellent job executing this transaction," said Bryan Girts, Bridgeport Disposal's Vice President of Real Estate.

Cushman & Wakefield's Marshall affirmed, "Our team's ability to identify the ideal buyer enabled us to attain a highly competitive price and complete the sales process and the closing efficiently and on schedule."

Situated at a mid-point between New York City and Washington D.C., the property offers direct access to Interstate 295 and U.S. Route 322 as well as to the New Jersey Turnpike. It is in proximity to the Ports of Philadelphia, Newark-Elizabeth and Baltimore, and serviced by Norfolk Southern and CSX railroads. This strategic location makes it an ideal choice for firms looking to locate or relocate their distribution centers in Southern New Jersey's rapidly growing industrial market.

David Greek, who handles new development and acquisition opportunities for F. Greek Development, said the firm intends to develop a 3-million-square-foot master-planned industrial park on the site. Cushman & Wakefield's Philadelphia office will be retained to assist in marketing the new Logan North Industrial Park's Class A warehouse distribution space.

"We believe this location is the best in the market, and we sought to capitalize on a fantastic opportunity to purchase a large-scale site in a region that is quickly evolving," said Greek. "Philadelphia is evolving as a distribution destination, and as the Southern New Jersey submarket becomes more institutionalized there is a growing need for modern Class A space in a range of sizes. We consider this a long-term generational asset, a perspective that differentiated us from other potential buyers. We are excited to develop this property with longtime partner Advance Realty."

Video of the site can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/eAOmfhDmbvI.



About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries help investors and occupiers optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake (http://www.twitter.com/cushwake) on Twitter.

Source:Cushman & Wakefield
