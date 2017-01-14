News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Vicinity 4.17 New Release Now Available
Vicinity Software with Microsoft Dynamics® Focuses on Delivering Tailored Solutions to Process Manufacturers with an Emphasis on User Experience and Interface in Version 4.17
The release of 4.17 has a heavy emphasis on user experience. A number of enhancements have been made to allow users to customize screens or reorganize data to simplify presentation. Users now have the ability to hide sections, columns, and grids for selected information and drill-backs, or shortcut links, continue to be added throughout the system linking deeper information to display fields.
"Mirroring the shift in digital media, software is not only about the feature functionality available; design and usability are large areas of importance. How individuals interact with a system, and the ease of use, have been growing factors to consider as software evolves.
Vicinity software is aimed at delivering a complete solution to process manufacturers across industries to meet all customer requirements. Having a solution that is flexible enough to meet business demands and support user adoption, with a positive customer experience, is an essential component for our team.
Different companies or roles within an organization have different priorities on what information they would like to see at a given time. With the Vicinity 4.17 build, we have packaged the added ability for users to create a custom experience with our out-of-the-box solution."
- Seth Abady, Co-Founder & Director of Development
Vicinity Manufacturing maintains a quarterly release schedule. Version 4.17 was released and made available for clients in December 2016.
###
About Vicinity Manufacturing
Vicinity Manufacturing™
For more information, email info@vicinitymanufacturing.com or visit www.vicinitymanufacturing.com.
Contact
Amanda Gauger, Marketing Manager
770-421-2467
***@vicinitymanufacturing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse