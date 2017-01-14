 
Vicinity 4.17 New Release Now Available

Vicinity Software with Microsoft Dynamics® Focuses on Delivering Tailored Solutions to Process Manufacturers with an Emphasis on User Experience and Interface in Version 4.17
 
 
MARIETTA, Ga. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Vicinity Manufacturing™ is pleased to announce the latest upgrade of Vicinity software, version 4.17. For over fifteen years, Vicinity software, designed and built for process manufacturers, has been recognized as a leading comprehensive ERP solution for Microsoft Dynamics by addressing mid-market enterprises' specific requirements and challenges across a variety of formula manufacturing industries. Vicinity software increases operational efficiency and reduces costs by automating and integrating critical information along the supply chain.

The release of 4.17 has a heavy emphasis on user experience. A number of enhancements have been made to allow users to customize screens or reorganize data to simplify presentation. Users now have the ability to hide sections, columns, and grids for selected information and drill-backs, or shortcut links, continue to be added throughout the system linking deeper information to display fields.

"Mirroring the shift in digital media, software is not only about the feature functionality available; design and usability are large areas of importance. How individuals interact with a system, and the ease of use, have been growing factors to consider as software evolves.

Vicinity software is aimed at delivering a complete solution to process manufacturers across industries to meet all customer requirements. Having a solution that is flexible enough to meet business demands and support user adoption, with a positive customer experience, is an essential component for our team.

Different companies or roles within an organization have different priorities on what information they would like to see at a given time. With the Vicinity 4.17 build, we have packaged the added ability for users to create a custom experience with our out-of-the-box solution."

- Seth Abady, Co-Founder & Director of Development

Vicinity Manufacturing maintains a quarterly release schedule. Version 4.17 was released and made available for clients in December 2016.

About Vicinity Manufacturing
Vicinity Manufacturing™ is a software solution designed exclusively for the process manufacturing industry. Our solution extends the industry leading Microsoft Dynamics financial and distribution family to deliver a powerful and flexible ERP solution. Whether your business is running Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics NAV or is completely new to the benefits of Microsoft Dynamics, Vicinity works with you to streamline the coordination of raw materials to finished goods increasing productivity and profit. As a Microsoft® Silver Certified Partner, Vicinity Manufacturing will help put together the missing ingredient in your batch manufacturing business solution. Vicinity Manufacturing understands the unique challenges of formula manufacturing and addresses these issues in an easy and affordable solution.

For more information, email info@vicinitymanufacturing.com or visit www.vicinitymanufacturing.com.

Amanda Gauger, Marketing Manager
770-421-2467
***@vicinitymanufacturing.com
