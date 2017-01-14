News By Tag
Melwood Appoints Cynthia Davis as Vice President of External Affairs
Davis joins Melwood with nearly 20 years of experience developing nonprofit organizations
Beginning her development career with the American Red Cross National Headquarters, Davis rose through the ranks from administration to management. She assisted with the development of the Annual Disaster Giving Program while providing critical fundraising resources to regional development managers and lead financial development units located throughout the United States.
"We are elated to have Davis join our Melwood team," stated DeSantis. "Her leadership, skill set and depth of her experience with growing nonprofit organizations will be an asset as Melwood continues to flourish in this community."
Davis has led in the areas of fundraising, prospective donor research, communications and marketing. She has been at the helm of proven innovative nonprofit management and has guided teams from strategy to execution. Davis has been integral in diversifying and generating funds exceeding $10 million for disaster victims, pediatric cancer research, people with differing abilities, at-risk youth, and family issues involving senior services, youth development and mental health. Her fundraising goals have consistently focused on ensuring large impact and fulfilling missions that address a community's most critical challenges and opportunities.
Davis earned her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from University of Maryland University College. She is an active member of the Association for Fundraising Professionals.
Davis is a proud Prince George's County resident and honored to join the Melwood team. She is driven to make a difference that will level the workforce and playing fields for all people of differing abilities.
About Melwood:
Melwood is a nonprofit organization that advocates for and empowers people of differing abilities to transform their own lives through unique opportunities to work and play in the community. Melwood envisions a world where people with differing abilities are fully included. Using an innovative and effective social entrepreneurial model, Melwood offers job training, employment, life skill improvement, community support, and recreation opportunities to more than 2050 people each year in the Washington DC metropolitan area and the State of Maryland. Melwood operates a training program graduating approximately 100 workers with differing abilities each year and employs more than 1,600 workers, including over 900 with differing abilities. For more information visit www.melwood.org.
