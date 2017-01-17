News By Tag
Now Creative Group Partners with Instagram Influencer to Grow Personal Brand
Gatherr (http://gatherr.ca/)
Now Creative Group has led the design and development of O'Brien's website emilyobrien.ca, which will act as her main channel to connect with her followers and future clients. Currently they are collaborating on launching an online video series that will be shared on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.
"I'm excited to be working with Now to expand my personal brand. They are helping me execute on my vision to have more ownership of the conversation with my followers and create stories that will help drive growth of my personal brand awareness and equity" says O'Brien.
O'Brien has established herself as a social media influencer, with a focus on fashion, sports and startups. O'Brien already has a well established reach on Instagram with over 40,000 followers. She grew Startup Toronto's following by 200% in 5 months. Her latest collaboration is with Canadian jewelry designer, Gab McNeil. McNeil's designed the unique "Mix Tape" pendant as O'Brien's signature piece and is now available to purchase on his website, gabmcneil.com (https://www.gabmcneil.com/
For more, visit emilyobrien.ca and follow O'Brien on social media, @TerriTuesday (https://www.instagram.com/
About Now Creative Group
Now Creative Group (http://www.nowcreativegroup.com/)
About Gatherr
Gatherr (http://gatherr.ca/)
For more press and PR inquiries contact Mikhaila@nowcreativegroup.com
