Now Creative Group Partners with Instagram Influencer to Grow Personal Brand

 
 
TORONTO - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO and Creative Director of Gatherr, Emily O'Brien, has partnered with Now Creative Group to build her brand, including the launch of her new website. The goal is to grow her audience on other social media platforms, increase media presence and align her brand with business objectives.

Gatherr (http://gatherr.ca/) is a Visual Marketing Consulting firm that assists brands and influencers grow their audience and engagement on Instagram and other visually appealing social networks. O'Brien has led her team in assisting brands like Flixel, Tokyo Smoke and the Canadian Basketball League in growing their digital following.Gatherr's services include influencer relations, social media management, social media planning, content creation and distribution.

Now Creative Group has led the design and development of O'Brien's website emilyobrien.ca, which will act as her main channel to connect with her followers and future clients. Currently they are collaborating on launching an online video series that will be shared on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

"I'm excited to be working with Now to expand my personal brand. They are helping me execute on my vision to have more ownership of the conversation with my followers and create stories that will help drive growth of my personal brand awareness and equity" says O'Brien.

O'Brien has established herself as a social media influencer, with a focus on fashion, sports and startups. O'Brien already has a well established reach on Instagram with over 40,000 followers. She grew Startup Toronto's following by 200% in 5 months. Her latest collaboration is with Canadian jewelry designer, Gab McNeil. McNeil's designed the unique "Mix Tape" pendant as O'Brien's signature piece and is now available to purchase on his website, gabmcneil.com (https://www.gabmcneil.com/products/pendant-mix-tape-sterl...)

For more, visit emilyobrien.ca and follow O'Brien on social media, @TerriTuesday (https://www.instagram.com/territuesday).

About Now Creative Group
Now Creative Group (http://www.nowcreativegroup.com/) is a creative agency that provides Design, Digital, Marketing and Media services. Located in downtown Toronto, the team is made up of talented creatives, business strategists and design-thinkers. Now Creative Group has worked with startups and major brands including Panasonic Canada, OCAD University, Nymi and Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)

About Gatherr
Gatherr (http://gatherr.ca/) is a Visual Marketing Consulting firm that assists brands and influencers grow their audience and engagement on Instagram and other visually appealing social networks.

For more press and PR inquiries contact Mikhaila@nowcreativegroup.com
