January 2017
GIS Cloud Looking for Partners Worldwide

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- As the need for modern and user-friendly cloud GIS is growing, GIS Cloud is looking for partners and distributors worldwide.

This includes those in the geo-business, consulting, working with cities and other local communities and many different industries who are interested in extending the capabilities of their clients, with existing or customized vertical GIS solutions; from field inspection and data collection to mapping, sharing and publishing location data.

If you are interested in the GIS Cloud Partners program, join us on January 25th, when we will hold a webinar "Why Become GIS Cloud Partner?"

The webinar will present the basic facts about our partnership program, also giving you a chance to ask us anything you want to know in a live discussion. Learn about first-hand experiences and benefits of working with one of the leading vendors in providing cloud-based GIS solutions for a range of industries.

Webinar time and date:

Wednesday, January 25th at:

8 am PST   11 am EST   5 pm CET

REGISTER HERE (https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/614876627062603...)

• Following Topics Will be Covered:
• The overview of GIS Cloud Partners Program essentials
• The benefits of becoming a GIS Cloud partner
• Who is eligible to apply and how do you apply
• What is expected of you?
• Success stories
• Q&A – live discussion

Who Should Attend:

• Anyone who wants to take their GIS and mapping offerings to the next level
• Geospatial companies, Consultants, Freelancers, Managers, etc.
• Individuals and organizations, GIS professionals or non-GIS people, who want to learn key values of becoming a GIS Cloud partner.

More about GIS Cloud Partners program: http://www.giscloud.com/partners

Contact
Andrea Kovač, Marketing Manager at GIS Cloud Ltd.
***@giscloud.com
End
Source:
Email:***@giscloud.com Email Verified
