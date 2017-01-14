 
A new book, "My Prospects: Growing Up and Growing Old in a Small Connecticut Town"

Author Boardman W. Kathan offers a memoirs tell the story of a person who was involved in some of the dramatic changes in the town, church, library and school district.
 
 
"My Prospects"
"My Prospects"
PROSPECT, Conn. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Kathan was also a leader in the largest, most successful celebrations in the history of the town: the country's Bicentennial in 1976, the town's Sesquicentennial or 150th in 1977, the 50th anniversary of the Prospect Community School in 1986, and the 200th anniversary of the Prospect Congregational Church in 1998.

According to Joseph L. Gomez, "My Prospects is a well written autobiography about one man's journey through life from a small farm in a small town to his career in the ministry and beyond. Of particular interest…is Reverend Kathan's account of the extended travails before Region 16 became a fact."

The Rev. Boardman W. Kathan spent his first summer in the town of Prospect when the population was 531. He graduated from Prospect Community School, Crosby High School in Waterbury, and has earned degrees from Wesleyan University and Yale Divinity School. He did graduate study at UConn, New York University and Hartford Seminary, and spent a year in the Netherlands as a Fulbright Scholar.

Kathan was a member of the Prospect Library Board, secretary of the Bicentennial Committee, chairman and vice chairman of the Region 16 Board of Education, a member of the library/police department building committee, treasurer of the Prospect Land Trust, and historian of the Prospect Congregational Church.

The book is available for $20, including shipping, from the Biographical Publishing Co., 95 Sycamore Dr., Prospect, CT 06712, or from B.W. Kathan, 229 Cheshire Rd., Prospect, CT 06712. "My Prospects" is also available at Amazon and other bookstores.

Media Contact
John R. Guevin
biopub@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com
Tags:Prospect, Connecticut, History
Industry:Books
Location:Prospect - Connecticut - United States
