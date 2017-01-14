News By Tag
* Donations
* Local
* Prom
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
St Croix Cleaners Partners with Project Fairy Godmothers
Organizations Join Together to Make Prom Dreams Come True St. Croix Cleaners, a locally owned dry cleaner, has partnered with Project Fairy Godmothers (PFG) to collect prom dresses for low-income youth in the Twin Cities metro.
Organizations Join Together to Make Prom Dreams Come True
(STILLWATER, MN)—St Croix Cleaners,a locally owned dry cleaner, has partnered with Project Fairy Godmothers (PFG) to collect prom dresses for low-income youth in the Twin Cities metro. Dresses are being accepted at all of St. Croix Cleaners' 18 convenient metro locations now through March 16, 2017.
Those interested in supporting the cause can drop off new or slightly used (no more than 5 years old) formal dresses, shoes, clutches, and jewelry at any St. Croix Cleaners location now through March 16.
PFG was founded in 2015 by Kandace Logan to provide new and gently used formal dresses, shoes and accessories to girls in the Twin Cities. St. Croix Cleaners has a strong history of partnering with non-profit organizations that focus on providing meaningful experiences for young women and began working with PFG in early 2016.
One of the pillars of our business is giving back to the communities in which we operate," said Polly Nemec, owner of St. Croix Cleaners. "It allow us and our customers the opportunity to help fellow community members. Prom is a right of passage for young women everywhere -- we look forward to helping a prom dream come true."
To learn more about St Croix Cleaners and to find a location near you, visit http://www.Stcroixcleaners.com
About St. Croix Cleaners
St Croix Cleaners is a locally owned dry cleaners that is passionate about helping people look and feel their best. Purchased by Dave and Polly Nemec in 2001, St. Croix Cleaners has established itself as the leader in providing exceptional customer care, high-quality and award-winning garment cleaning and finishing. Based in Stillwater, Minn., St. Croix Cleaners has won numerous Reader's Choice Awards and is the only dry cleaners that offers Treasured Garment Restoration, a nationally renowned cleaning division specializing in the cleaning and restoration of vintage, specialty, and delicate garments. It is also a leader in developing and maintaining 100 percent eco-friendly cleaning practices. The team members at all of its 18 Twin Cities metro locations have a passion for quality and treat all customers with respect and professionalism.
Contact
Christina Underkoffler
St Croix Cleaners
***@stcroixcleaners.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse