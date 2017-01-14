News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield Names Erick Mazzoni as Valuation & Advisory Group Manager
Company Veteran Will Oversee V&A Operations in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh
Based in Cushman & Wakefield's Philadelphia office, Mazzoni had been serving as an Executive Director within the firm's V&A Group, and is part of the Hospitality & Gaming practice, which focuses on consulting and valuation assignments on hospitality related properties.
"Erick has been a valuable and committed member of our Philadelphia V&A team for many years," said Nicole Urquhart-Bradley, MAI, FRICS, President, Valuation & Advisory Americas for Cushman & Wakefield. "We are confident that he will continue to provide strong leadership, support and direction as we advance Cushman & Wakefield's regional growth objectives."
Mazzoni began his career in 2004 with Cushman & Wakefield as an appraiser in the Philadelphia and northern New Jersey offices. He left the firm in 2006 and joined Greystone Realty Advisors, a commercial real estate consulting and development firm based in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was a senior associate involved with consulting and hospitality development projects.
In 2008 Mazzoni rejoined Cushman & Wakefield. Since then, he served as an associate director, director and senior director, and was named an executive director in 2015. Cushman & Wakefield of Pennsylvania recognized him as Rookie of the Year in 2004 and as Top Producer for V&A in 2009 and 2014.
During his career, Mazzoni has been involved with the valuation of over $10 billion worth of real estate with direct involvement on over 1,000 appraisal and consulting engagements. He's focused on most types of commercial real estate, including hotels, office buildings, shopping centers, industrial complexes, apartment complexes and vacant land, all situated primarily throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
"I am excited to be leading one of the most experienced valuation teams in the Philadelphia region, and look forward to continuing to provide real estate solutions to our clients," said Mazzoni.
