CNet Training Sponsors World Famous African Choir

Watoto Choir

-- Local, yet globally renowned technical education company, CNet Training is sponsoring the World famous Ugandan Children's Choir, Watoto, who are returning to St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds this Friday (27th January). The concert promises to be electrifying.The choir has travelled internationally since 1994 as advocates for the 47.5 million children in Africa, orphaned as a result of HIV/AIDS, war, poverty and human trafficking. The children's choir have performed at the Jubilee celebrations, where they enjoyed a private audience with the Queen as well as all performing at the White House.Touching on personal experiences of their own, the performance will reflect how the children's lives have changed and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. Each performance will be delivered with accompanying drumbeats, engaging dance moves and audio-visual effects.Sponsor CNet Training is the Global Leader of Technical Training and Education for the Data Centre & Network Infrastructure Sectors, based in Fornham Saint Genevieve, Bury St Edmunds. Sarah Parks, Director of Marketing at CNet Training adds, "We are pleased to sponsor the amazing Watoto Choir, their performance promises to be uplifting, emotional and inspiring. The children's on-going energy and enthusiasm is incredible and will certainly capture the audience's hearts. We look forward to meeting them in person."Concert organiser Jim Herrington comments, "We're delighted to be hosting the choir again. They give amazing performances, and it really is a concert of all those things you'd love to see and hear. The children are amazing, their stories will bring a tear to even the most hardened heart, and their performances are beyond professional. One of the children was once photographed hugging the Queen, and amazingly the Queen hugged the child back. Even protocol at the very highest level melts when these children are around. Our local sponsors have been amazing and their support shows just how much we're all looking forward to welcoming the choir to our historic town."Tickets are FREE from the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds; a booking fee applies. People will be asked to make contributions during the concert.