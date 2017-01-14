 
Celebrate Chinese New Year with Oriental Mart

 
NOTTINGHAM, England - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- On the 28th January 2017, Oriental Mart will be holding a grand celebration to see in the Chinese New Year. The family friendly event will take place at the store in Nottingham at 6-8 Heathcoat Street, HG1 3AA, and starts at 12.30pm and is free of charge.

The event will include a chance to see a traditional lion dance, performed by the Mabo Lion dance group, offering an insight into the culture and celebrations of Chinese New Year from far and wide. The entertainment makes it the perfect event for both family and friends to attend; this year is the year of the rooster!

Not only will guests attending be able to enjoy the dancing performance, but also a range of food tasting stalls with special offers on their produce. One of the items on offer will be Lao Gan Ma Chilli sauce, where if you purchase a jar you will relieve a free pack of udon noodles to experiment with.

Traditional dumplings will be cooked fresh before the eyes of the visitors for tasting, and these will also be available to buy on an offer of buy 4 and get one free. Attend the event to see other offers available on the day to help you to explore the world of oriental foods!

The free event will be a taste of oriental life, and whilst you are there the chance to explore the oriental supermarket will be an experience to enjoy, allowing you to gain inspiration from the wide range of produce for your next cooking adventure at Oriental Mart (https://www.orientalmart.co.uk/)! Take a look on Facebook for more information.
Email:***@orientalmart.co.uk
Oriental food
Food
Nottingham - Nottingham - England
Events
