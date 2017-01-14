 
Industry News





SOR Introduces New Temperature Sensor Catalog

Updated catalog includes many new additions to its expanding Temperature Sensor Line
 
 
New Temperature Sensor Catalog
New Temperature Sensor Catalog
LENEXA, Kan. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- SOR Inc., a leading manufacturer of measurement and control devices, announces the release of its updated Temperature Sensor catalog.

The new 38-page catalog allows customers to view photos and descriptions of the extensive selection of RTDs, thermocouples, and thermowells that SOR offers for your specific application.

The updated catalog also includes the latest additions to the expanding portfolio of SOR Temperature Sensor products: Bimetal Thermometers, a new LCD display option for the Temperature Sensors, and Explosion Proof Assemblies that have FM, cFM, ATEX, and IECEx approvals (Certifications Pending). The SOR display is a 5-digit, backlit, loop powered LCD display enclosed in an explosion proof housing with terminal block connections inside.  For easy configuration of the display, push buttons are provided on the front of the display.

SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of http://www.SORInc.com, Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi), SETEX Products and SENSOR Sampling Systems and Data Monitoring Systems. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strengths in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. SCG also maintains an engineering and design team capable of providing engineered-to-order systems and products when required.

With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world.

