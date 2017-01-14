News By Tag
New Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o
Noliac has employed Mr. Jiří Vohánka as Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. in the Czech Republic. Besides managing Noliac Systems, Mr. Vohánka will join the Management Group of Noliac.
Mr. Vohánka has a M.Sc. from the Czech Technical University in Prague. Among other positions, he has experiences working with R&D of electronic devices. Mr. Vohánka explains:
- Throughout my career, I have worked with different areas related to the production of electronics. This has given me extensive experiences with the production processes from product development to industrialisation and production management. I look forward to using my experiences together with my highly experienced team here at Noliac Systems.
Focus on project management
Mr. Vohánka has a clear idea of one of the focus areas for Noliac Systems. He explains:
- Noliac Systems develops an impressive range of quality products. Since all our products are custom designed, every production is unique. However, we will focus more on production management in the future. We plan to simplify the project management by, for instance, concentrating on milestones. This will provide us with a more efficient production process, which will also benefit our customers.
Expectations for the future
The new Managing Director started at Noliac Systems on December 15, 2016, and he has good first impressions and high expectations for the future. He explains:
- There is a very friendly atmosphere in the company from production level to management, and I was given a warm welcome when I started. The team here is highly qualified, and we have an impressive project backlog and well equipped facilities. This is a good foundation to build on, and we have high expectations for the future, where we see a great potential for further growth.
