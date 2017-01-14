News By Tag
Gluten Free Afternoon Tea at Manna Dew
Manna Dew, London's first patisserie, opens its doors to all the tea and sweet life lovers. Sitting in a comfy chair, enjoying stylish atmosphere, traditional English Afternoon Tea and platters of sandwiches, scones, and pastries either alone or in a company of good friends you will definitely feel how all your troubles and thoughts go away. And it is our extremely friendly team who will ensure your gluten free afternoon tea experience is top quality and you will leave no less than satisfied.
Gluten free afternoon tea experience includes a pot of classic English leaf tea or a pot of coffee of your choice, selection of cakes and finger sandwiches. All sandwiches, cakes and pastry we serve are gluten-free and sugar-free. Natural sweeteners such as agave nectar and coconut palm sugar are used. An expert team of bakers has been developing and improving our recipes for the last several year to make sure that everything is not just healthy and gluten free but also just amazingly tasty.
Manna Dew is located at the Battersea High Street in Central London and the gluten free afternoon tea normally costs £14/Person. However we have a special offer just for you - just £11.20 Per Person! You can also book a table for afternoon tea at http://mannadew.co.uk/
Come and celebrate gluten free living at Manna Dew!
Manna Dew
Diana
***@mannadew.co.uk
