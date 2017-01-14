News By Tag
Synel Uk At Employee Experience Awards 2017 Finalists Shortlist
Synel UK is a finalist in the (Business Change or Transformation – Employee Centric Initiatives) of these national Awards.
Created to recognise and reward outstanding achievement in Employee Experience across the key industries and disciplines, these Awards showcase the best practices among organisations, their talented teams and individuals within those organisations.
SYNEL UK is a finalist in the (Business Change or Transformation – Employee Centric Initiatives)
Finalists in each of the categories will present their entry to a team of experienced judges at Park Plaza, Riverbank in London on the 23rd March 2017. After judging has taken place, the winners will be announced during a gala lunch & celebration – a well-deserved reward for judges, finalists and guests!
Lindsay Hunter, Events Manager of Awards International, said:
"We are delighted to announce the finalists of the UK Employee Experience Awards. The quality of entries has been impressive. It's inspirational to see so many organisations taking Employee Experience seriously and using it to deliver great business results. I would like to congratulate all the finalists and I am looking forward to celebrating and rewarding their success at the Awards ceremony.
Owner & Director of Synel UK & The Synel Group, Mr. Erez Buganim, says: "We are excited that Synel UK is a finalist for Business Change or Transformation, at the UK Employee Experience Awards. At Synel we ensure through our operations and R&D that Business transformation and productivity enhancement is the core of Synel's innovative workforce solutions."
Synel's UK General Manager, Mr. Yuval Gonen, says: "Accurate and fast time management, the ability to track performance and monitor labour costs as well as transparent and engaging absence management can transform a business. Synel systems boost the morale and productivity of employees making the workplace a better place while reducing costs for employers."
Visit UK Employee Experience Awards (http://e-x-a.co.uk/
Contact
For more information on Synel UK (http://www.synel.co.uk/
For further information or interview opportunities contact: eirini.spanou@
Lindsay Hunter
Events Manager
Email: neilc@awardsinternational.eu
Telephone: 020 8123 5905
If you would like to enter the Awards next year, please contact Catherine Lee on 0207 558 8241 or email Catherine at catherine.lee@
Follow us on Twitter: @UKEXAwards
End
