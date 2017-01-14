 
www.valueprospects.in || Contact Us : Value Prospect Consutling || Top Research Firm in India

We Help Getting your Business to next level. Tell us your business challenges and we´ll be delighted to help.
 
NOIDA, India - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Reach us @ abhimanyu@value-prospects.com

In this era of New Economy, Value Prospects understands the criticality and importance of creating new resources and capabilities in response to the rapidly changing market conditions.

Value Prospects has paid special attention towards developing existing and creating new capabilities in order to sustain a competitive advantage for both distinctive capabilities and reproducible capabilities while also ensuring their unique combination to achieve synergy.

As a source of competitive advantage, Value Prospects thus invest significantly in :

With our 50 seater state of art contact centre in India, we caters to our Global customers requirements pertaining to Asia. We have an amazing heterogeneous team because of whom we continuously innovate, which comprises of Data experts, Sales & Marketing, Industry Analyst, from Digital professionals to Technology experts to combine and present the most effective & cutting edge solutions in Direct Marketing Services.

http://www.valueprospects.in

Media Contact
Abhimanyu Tyagi
9711012729
***@valueprospects.in
