ClaimVantage to Exhibit at biennial ASISA Underwriting & Claims Conference in Johannesburg
For the first time, the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA) has opened an exhibition space at their biennial Underwriting and Claims Conference.
The 2017 ASISA Underwriting & Claims Conference (AUCC) will take place at Summer Place, Sandton, Johannesburg, on February 5th through 7th, 2017.
ASISA hosts this biennial event to provide a platform for insurance professionals to network with like-minded individuals and hear from some of the industry's leading experts on the latest global and local industry trends. Over 200 attendees shall be present, including claims and underwriting specialists from both individual and group insurers and reinsurers across a multitude of insurance companies.
There is a range of speakers presenting at the 3 day event on a range of topics, including insurance technology, underwriting, and life insurance. ClaimVantage will be in the exhibition hall throughout the event to showcase the latest in claim processing insurance technology to address the recent landscape changes in the insurance industry.
ClaimVantage will host a Business Breakfast, at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel the day following the ASISA Assembly. If you are interested in attending, please visit our website to register your interest (http://claimvantage.com/
About ClaimVantage
ClaimVantage is the leading provider of Life, Health and Absence claim management software solutions. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, with global operations, ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity to a wide-range of insurance companies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and employers around the world, including two of the top three carriers in Canada, and two of the top ten carriers in the US. For more information about ClaimVantage, visit www.claimvantage.com.
