Breaking News: Premier League club ready to make world record bid for European Striker
Manchester United ready to launch extraordinary bid for European Star
The France international has been firmly connected with the Red Devils for a while, and a move to Manchester would see him rejoin with his French colleague and current transfer world-record holder, Paul Pogba.
More than this…
As indicated by the Independent, United are planning to burn up all available resources at the end of the day, this opportunity to the tune of £100m, for a pre-peak French star at the highest point of his game, and realize that Griezmann has effectively communicated his desire to interface up with Paul Pogba at club level.
His acquisition would be another gigantic name marking at Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho additionally acquired Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and, obviously, Zlatan Ibrahimovic the previous summer.
The expense being mentioned to secure Griezmann is demonstration of the player's ascent to the top, in spite of losing the Champions League and Euro 2016 finals a year ago.
That's not all…
The 25-year-old was shortlisted close by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or and came fifth in FIFA's World Player of the Year standings for 2016, flagging him as one of the game's most hottest stars.
The Independent claims that Atletico are resigned to losing their star in the mid year, and have in this way as of now focused on Diego Costa as his substitution.
The Spanish striker was left out for Chelsea's away fixture at Leicester this weekend after rumours say that he is more and more interested in a move in the Chinese Super League.
Should to Costa stay with the Blues, he is required to end up distinctly the subject of a bidding war amongst Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who may need to give up their La Liga crown to rivals Real Madrid this season.
Originally published at https://www.collectivepicks.com
