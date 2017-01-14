 
Market Trends of Communications & Collaboration Technologies Set to Acquire High Growth until 2019

 
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Nowadays, collaboration and communication are at the center of current enterprises whether they are large, medium or small. Various organizations have already rolled out communication and collaboration capabilities which make these tools an extremely important part in today's business environment. A new report exploring the factors and market drivers has been recently added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub's (MRH) report offerings. This is the latest report from Kable Market Research, titled as "Strategic Focus Report- Communications & Collaboration Market". The report highlights the evolution of the collaboration and communication solutions in the market along with current trends, drivers and inhibitors. Furthermore, market size and growth by the end of 2019 are also evaluated.

At present, building an organization that fully connects to communication and collaboration tools has become extremely vital. They are enabling organizations with various facilities such as real-time communication and unified communication that provide more collaborative, more engaged and more productive environment. Thus, these solutions are increasingly used in various aspects of businesses such as product development, sales, strategic decision making and customer support. It is also observed by the study that, technologies for group communication and collaboration allow complex business relationships to exist and deliver productivity no matter where the employee is located.

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...

Geographically, the research crucial findings state that multinational enterprises are now shifting their focus towards the developing countries in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions. Accordingly, the emerging economies are estimated to be the market drivers of the communication and collaboration market in the upcoming years. Apart from that, one of the most noteworthy challenges hampering the adoption of these technologies is the lack of interoperability among unified communication products and vendors.

Furthermore, the research also describes a vital part of the market i.e. Unified communication (UC). Unified communications are alleged as a combination of software & hardware products, specifically data, voice and video, which provide a concerted environment for employees to communicate across different locations. From the past few years, the term has now changed to Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC), as collaboration is necessary to the business gains which still remains the biggest driver for UCC adoption. At present, Cloud-based unified communications solutions are predicted to have a major influence on the enterprises because they are inexpensive and are set to be extensively adopted by SMEs globally.

Also, with the remarkable features like- IP telephony with HD Voice, video conferencing and telepresence; employees, partners, distributors and stakeholders located at different locations and time zones can collaborate with each other easily. With the help of video-conferencing, employees can spend more time in the office or at home for completing their activity.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/strategic-focus-r...

Moreover, the list of the top 5 ICT vendors along with their market snapshot is also discussed in the report.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com
