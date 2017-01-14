 
Industry News





Smart Parenting Workshop Through Whole Brain Thinking Organised By The Times Of India

 
 
15972689_1839824119626657_5809979676100717942_o
FARIDABAD, India - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Shankar Goenka, the renowned motivational speaker, the corporate trainer and the Asia Head of WOW Factors will be there in Raipur at Hotel Babylon on January 22, 2017 to conduct a workshop on 'Smart Parenting through Whole Brain thinking'. This is a part of the event 'Prestigious Schools Exhibition' organised by Times of India. This workshop will begin at 3.45pm and will go on till 4.30 pm.

What is Whole Brain Thinking( WBT )

Each one of us is wired differently that is why we think differently, therefore the way of making decisions, solving problems, choosing careers, interacting with people, are different in every individual! The WBT gives us an insight into how to use one's Whole Brain and not just the parts with which we feel most comfortable to improve all aspects of our life. WBT helps in developing one's skill. The 'Whole Brain Thinking' (WBT) is based on The Nobel prize winning theory in 1981 i.e. 'Split Brain theory' done in the 1950 & 1968 by Michael Gazzaniga and Dr. Roger's Sperry respectively, currently guided by Dr. Kobus Neethling.

To know more, visit us http://www.wowfactors.net

Contact
WOW Factors India Pvt Ltd
+91 129 2514777
***@wowfactors.net
Source:
Email:***@wowfactors.net Email Verified
