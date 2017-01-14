News By Tag
Smart Parenting Workshop Through Whole Brain Thinking Organised By The Times Of India
What is Whole Brain Thinking( WBT )
Each one of us is wired differently that is why we think differently, therefore the way of making decisions, solving problems, choosing careers, interacting with people, are different in every individual! The WBT gives us an insight into how to use one's Whole Brain and not just the parts with which we feel most comfortable to improve all aspects of our life. WBT helps in developing one's skill. The 'Whole Brain Thinking' (WBT) is based on The Nobel prize winning theory in 1981 i.e. 'Split Brain theory' done in the 1950 & 1968 by Michael Gazzaniga and Dr. Roger's Sperry respectively, currently guided by Dr. Kobus Neethling.
