Industry News





Gregory Herman-Giddens Named 2017 Super Lawyer

Attorney Gregory Herman-Giddens was selected as a North Carolina Super Lawyer in Estate Planning and Probate Law. Less than 5 percent of attorneys in the state receive the Super Lawyer designation annually.
 
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service documenting exceptional lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The honorees must showcase professional achievements and a high degree of peer recognition. This is the third time Herman-Giddens has been recognized as a Super Lawyer; prior selections were made in 2007 and 2011. He is a Board Certified Specialist in Estate Planning and Probate Law, a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and has practiced law since 1988. Herman-Giddens is president of TrustCounsel, an estate, probate, and tax law firm headquartered in Chapel Hill.

Super Lawyer designation is made through a peer-review process involving nominations, evaluations, and independent research. Following peer nomination, a research team analyzes the candidate's pro bono service, education, honors, certifications, and notable writing and cases. Herman-Giddens received the 2012 Pro Bono Publico Award from North Carolina Legal Aid, and has published widely with bylines in Estate Planning, North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, WealthCounsel Quarterly, Taxation for Accountants, Taxation for Lawyers, and more. He speaks locally and nationally on fiduciary income tax matters, IRA Beneficiary Trusts, IRA Trust Administration, trust modification and decanting, and related estate topics. Herman-Giddens is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation, a Certified Financial Planner™ and a full member of the Society of Trusts and Estate Practitioners. His firm TrustCounsel publishes the North Carolina Probate Blog (http://www.ncprobateblog.com), an award-winning syndicated stream of state-specific discussion of probate and trust administration issues as well as case law and legislation. TrustCounsel also produces complimentary informative guides for professionals and the public, the current edition dedicated to the use of trust protectors.

The Super Lawyers lists are published in regional magazines and newspapers nationally, with a readership in North Carolina of more than 260,000.

About TrustCounsel
When a loved one dies, TrustCounsel helps protect the family legacy by navigating legal, financial, and tax matters. TrustCounsel is a trust, estate, and tax law firm headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The firm also maintains offices in Miami, Florida and New York, New York. Practice areas include: probate; trusts (administration, modification, trust protectors, NFA trusts); and taxation (fiduciary income tax planning and compliance). The firm's president, Gregory Herman-Giddens, also provides co-counsel, consulting and expert witness services nationally. http://www.trustcounselpa.com

TrustCounsel
***@taralynnegroth.com
