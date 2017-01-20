News By Tag
Maurice Mahon New Face Of Soul Vocal Artist Performs Tonight at The BARACK Celebration
Living Room Parties is presenting The BARACK Celebration tonight at the Blu 26 venue in Chicago, IL. Co-host with Artist Armen Rah, Maurice Mahon extends his invitation to come celebrate Barack together with a LIVE Band and guest performers.
"It can't just end, we are ambassadors, we have been appointed to pass the torch of those great messages and the meaning that he has beyond his presidency...its not a color thing, lets not misinterpret...we're more alike than different, all over the world, we have the same issues and things that affect us. When you're up to bat, don't worry about the ball the pitcher's pitchin' you, look where you want to take that ball...where YOU want to take it." -Maurice Mahon,an artist dedicated to the preservation of Soul, R&B, Blues, and Jazz music. He has an international platform and is an unmatched talent. - Maurice Mahon
Living Room Parties is the name Mahon affectionately gave to his live sets because of the special blend of intimacy, soul, and that family atmosphere that makes everyone feel at home. He accomplishes this each and every time he hits the stage as lead vocalist with his band Mild Sauce on the Side.
Learn more about Mahon's music legacy at http://www.savingsoulmusic.com
COME CELEBRATE BARACK!
"A word to the wise, come dressed Fine, have a glass of Wine and a great a Time! "
Join us for a Grown & Sexy Bash celebrating the memories and the good times of the last 8 years of President Barack Obama's presidency through music and closing a chapter in American history.
HOSTED BY: Spoken Word Artist ARMEN RAH
EVENT TALENT: LIVE BAND & GUEST PERFORMERS with MAURICE MAHON
EVENT TICKETS: $20 Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/
AMENITIES: $Cash Bar / Food / Private Venue
DOORS OPEN 8pm / PERFORMANCES START 9:00pm to 1am sharp!
DATE AND TIME: Fri, Jan 20, 2017, 8:00 PM –Sat, Jan 21, 2017, 1:00 AM CST
LOCATION: Blu 26 2628 S. Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Event Information Contact: Angela Wright Madison(312)
Event Hashtags #SavingSoulMusic (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
