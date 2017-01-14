Upakovka 2017 and a new agent in Portugal: Temac brings the Made in Italy to the world

Temac, company that produces slitter rewinders and special custom machines for more than 40 years, continues to invest in order to be competitive and to bring its know-how in the world.

End

-- Export keeps growing, the data about the Made in Italy are positive. This turns out to be, once again, the leading sector, thanks to the daily effort of the SMEs that, in spite of the crisis, manage to keep the Italian flag high in the world, running businesses with quality. Temac is such an example: the Italian firm that has been producing slitter rewinders and special custom machines for more than 40 years has not stopped to invest in order to be all the more competitive. It does so in a concrete manner, participating in numerous international fairs and broadening its commercial network of agencies. In this regard, the agency makes it known that it will be present at Upakovka 2017, the fair that will take place in Moscow between January 24 and 27. It will have an information stand in cooperation with the agent of the company Vipsystems.Furthermore, Temac announces its new Agency Agreement for the distribution of its products in Portugal. This is just the last, in chronological terms, among several agreements finalized in 2016, which broaden its commercial network not only in Europe, but also in Asian markets such as India, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, in South American markets such as Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, and in Middle Eastern markets such as Iran. Many partnerships have started precisely through its participation to trade fair events.It is an excellent beginning of the year, which augurs well and which confirms the good work that has been done, consolidating the trust of those that are already Temac customers—a good ground for further motivation and pride.Temac's success is due to its reliability, stemming from a long experience of consolidated know-how that couples with flexibility to realize bespoke solutions. It also prides itself of highly qualified technical staff that allow to provide a broad system of services, always at the forefront of innovation. Lastly, its attention to innovative solutions that respect the environment is an added value of the company. The Ecosystemac brand represents Temac's flagship, as it certifies the products' performance and eco-sustainability without compromising the efficiency of the productive cycle.Temac Srl is based in Lonate Pozzolo in Viale Libertà 30.Contacts:Temac SrlViale Libertà, 30, 21015Lonate Pozzolo (Varese)Tel: +39 0331 660507info@temac.it