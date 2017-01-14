News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tata Destination 150 presenting smart homes for smart Indian citizens
Tata Destination 150 is an upcoming residential project on Noida Expressway which is offering budget homes with 2/3 BHK accommodation facilities.
Tata Destination Sector 150 Noida Expressway presents budget homes which have been designed with futuristic concepts for next generation lifestyle. There are 21 residential towers in this gated society with 22 and 28 levels to accommodate 2 and 3 BHK apartments which are rolling on floor areas of 1100 sq. ft., 1285 sq. ft. and 1575 sq. ft. Facing the 9-holes golf course in its complex, these Tata Destination 150 apartments experience a picturesque view. Facilitated with all modern amenities and facilities like exotic club house, party hall, indoor games area, outdoor sports courts and grounds, cricket academy, swimming pool, hospital and medicine centre, shopping plaza, school and many more, Tata Destination 150 Noida is ready to offer a state of the art lifestyle for its residents while changing the landscape of Noida.
Located in a prime area near Pari Chowk, Tata Destination Sector 150 Noida is bordered by 30m wide streets which are well connected with Greater Noida Expressway, FNG Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. Expected to offer possession by 2020, these Tata Value Homes Noida are available under a pre-launch offer of Rs. 50 lacs which can be booked for Rs. 2 lacs only.
To get more information about these 2 and 3 BHK apartments on Noida Expressway, visit http://www.tatadestination150.net.in/
Contact
Tata Destination 150
9250001995
***@realtyacres.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse