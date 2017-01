Symphony Solutions Poland LLC to be a partner of the Employer's Day in Rzeszów

Symphony Solutions will become a partner of the Employer's Day at the University of IT Technology and Management in Rzeszów, Poland.

-- We are pleased to announce that Symphony Solutions Poland LLC will become a partner of the Employer's Day at the University of IT Technology and Management in Rzeszów. The event will be dedicated to the official meeting with university graduates during IT Career Day. During the meeting a representative of Symphony Solutions Poland LLC will present the company and share information about its job opportunities.A few dozens of attendees are expected to visit the meeting.As stated Lukasz Delikat, Employee Relationship Coordinator at Symphony Solutions Poland LLC:Symphony Solutions is a fast-growing European organization with its headquarters based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It provides Western European clients with high quality IT, BPO and Consultancy services. Having the delivery centers based in Eastern Europe, clients automatically leverage all the significant benefits that Global Sourcing could provide. Symphony Solutions has delivery offices in Lviv (Ukraine), Skopje (Macedonia), and Rzeszow (Poland).For more information, visit: http://www.symphony- solutions.eu/