News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Symphony Solutions Poland LLC to be a partner of the Employer's Day in Rzeszów
Symphony Solutions will become a partner of the Employer's Day at the University of IT Technology and Management in Rzeszów, Poland.
A few dozens of attendees are expected to visit the meeting.
As stated Lukasz Delikat, Employee Relationship Coordinator at Symphony Solutions Poland LLC: "Our presentation will also include valuable information about motivation, the importance of employer branding and setting the right career goals. We encourage everyone interested in IT to come and talk to us".
About Symphony Solutions
Symphony Solutions is a fast-growing European organization with its headquarters based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It provides Western European clients with high quality IT, BPO and Consultancy services. Having the delivery centers based in Eastern Europe, clients automatically leverage all the significant benefits that Global Sourcing could provide. Symphony Solutions has delivery offices in Lviv (Ukraine), Skopje (Macedonia), and Rzeszow (Poland).
For more information, visit: http://www.symphony-
Contact
Symphony Solutions
***@symphony-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse