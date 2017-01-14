Abroadwith Launches First Online Marketplace For Language Learning

Spread the Word

-- • Abroadwith, a Berlin-based startup founded in 2015, becomes the first platform to eliminate intermediaries and language agencies by offering full transparency in the booking process.• After welcoming a sufficient number of hosts to the platform, Abroadwith can now offer language students personalised programs at affordable prices.Thousands of students learn languages abroad each year to improve their chances of accessing the current competitive job market.According to a recent report from ICEF's Monitor, over 2.28 million students travelled abroad last year to learn a language.Until recently it has been complicated for students to find reliable programs abroad which they can customise independently.Thanks to Abroadwith however, students are now given the opportunity to customise their trip, selecting their host based on interests, lifestyle, price and location - while adding on a language course to their reservation from a nearby school or tutor. For the first time ever, Abroadwith enables language learners to choose their own adventure.The Abroadwith platform brings clarity and accuracy to what once was an opaque industry; by breaking the 'agency-esque' barrier between language learners, hosts, and language schools. In the past, students would arrive on their host families' doorstep with little to no insight into the family dynamic of whom they'd be living alongside for the next several months. Now, students can get to know their prospective host before their embarking on their trip - gaining an insight to everything from countries they have visited, to their favourite books and films.Quote from the founder: 'We are very excited about what this could mean for language learning experiences abroad. The market has been particularly limited for a long time. Host, students, and schools have had to accept the terms of large agencies. Most options to study abroad are concentrated in only select cities and for the most "popularly" studied languages.'Providing a detailed catalogue of nearby schools and tutors, Abroadwith ensures that students never have to travel far from their home-stay to class. Educators also benefit significantly from the platform, where they are placed in front of students who have already decided to learn a language in their city. As a result, educators on the platform have instant access to a database of the most qualified leads.Quote from the founder: ''Our goal is to help shape a more multicultural, connected and open world. To achieve this, we provide more opportunities for cultural exchange while helping to preserve languages that aren't offered by conventional agencies. 'The company began outreach in the English, Spanish, and German speaking markets. Come this time next year, Abroadwith expects to expand worldwide, promoting more languages, countries, and cultures across the globe.