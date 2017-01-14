Le Mont St Michel; World Heritage Site

Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, January 2017- Mike English announced today that he is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com in order to start the production process of his photo book on Le Mont St Michel.

Le Mont St Michel

--Mike is set out toon Kickstarter.com to start the production of his photo book.is an island off the coast of Normandy that was home to a Benedictine Monastery. Today, friars and sisters from "Les Fraternités Monastiques de Jerusalem" ensure a spiritual presence.The photo book will be full of beautiful photographs of the Mont St Michel: some broad landscapes, but also images showing the more intimate corners of the monastery. It will be produced to the highestprofessional standards. There are 80 pages, with 48 plates printed in black and white and one full color image on carefully selected matt coated paper to bring out the best tonal range of each photograph.It will be available in two editions.All the design and photography is completed. It is in the production of the printed version where potential problems might occur.The resources raised in the campaign will be allocated for the production of photo book.your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.