 
News By Tag
* Kickstarter
* Photobooks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lincolnshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Le Mont St Michel; World Heritage Site

Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, January 2017- Mike English announced today that he is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com in order to start the production process of his photo book on Le Mont St Michel.
 
 
Le Mont St Michel
Le Mont St Michel
Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

A Limited Edition Photo Book about Mont St Michel

Mike is set out to raise £8,750 (USD 10,665) on Kickstarter.com to start the production of his photo book.

Le Mont St Michel is an island off the coast of Normandy that was home to a Benedictine Monastery. Today, friars and sisters from "Les Fraternités Monastiques de Jerusalem" ensure a spiritual presence.

The photo book will be full of beautiful photographs of the Mont St Michel: some broad landscapes, but also images showing the more intimate corners of the monastery. It will be produced to the highestprofessional standards. There are 80 pages, with 48 plates printed in black and white and one full color image on carefully selected matt coated paper to bring out the best tonal range of each photograph.It will be available in two editions.

All the design and photography is completed. It is in the production of the printed version where potential problems might occur.The resources raised in the campaign will be allocated for the production of photo book.

With just 4 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Le Mont St Michel" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/61033725/le-mont-st-...

Media Contact
Michael English
***@tealbygraphics.com
End
Source:Michael English Publishing
Email:***@tealbygraphics.com
Tags:Kickstarter, Photobooks
Industry:Photography
Location:Lincolnshire - England
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Funding Successful News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share