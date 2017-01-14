News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Oasis Dental Practice Opens Again With a Diverse Multicultural Team
The clinic, which was originally established in 2010, has evolved into a dynamic partnership of two talented dentists, Dr. Nina King and Dr. Sacha Miller-Wojtan, who together bring almost 30 years of international experience.
The multilingual dentists and support team provide patients with a caring and comfortable service in their own language, from Spanish and English to Danish/Swedish or Norwegian. The clinic offers general and cosmetic dentistry services, including cleaning, whitening, white fillings, crowns, bridges, implants and veneers.
Dr. King's extensive international experience stretches across five countries. She has recently returned to the coast after completing a two-year contract in Dubai, where she worked in a prestigious dental clinic and taught at post graduate level. A UK native, Dr. King trained at Guy's Dental Hospital and is one of a select few to be recognised on the UK speciality list in her field of prosthodontics. Dr. King served UK patients for 13 years, including in the West End of London and The Royal London Dental Hospital. Dr. King's international reputation also extends to Barbados, where she was based for three years, holding the title of President of the Dental Association.
Dr. Miller-Wojtan has a special interest in restorative and cosmetic dentistry. She trained in Denmark, at the University of Copenhagen, and gained further expertise through aesthetics courses in Italy, London and the USA, where she is a participating member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Miller-Wojtan has seen patients on the coast for over a decade and is known for her gentle touch and soft-spoken, reassuring manner.
Both dentists believe in offering the highest standard of care and as such, also collaborate with other specialists for specific areas of dentistry such as endodontics (root canal treatments) and orthodontics (braces).
Oasis Dental Clinic's Dr. Nina King said, "We are a dental team focused on providing a professional service which is comparable to any international standard of excellence. We treat patients with honesty, integrity, respect and empathy."
Oasis Dental Clinic is based in the Elvira Medical Centre, Lower floor, Block B, Avenida de Las Cumbres 3, Marbella where patients also have access to other services such as a medical GP, physiotherapy and nursing.
Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 09:30 - 18:00
To make an appointment contact Oasis Dental Clinic on +34 952 766 357, or email smile@oasisdentalmarbella.com
Contact
Nina King
***@oasisdentalmarbella.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse