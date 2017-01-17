 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


Parallel Trade in Pharmaceuticals: Attendee list Released Ahead of 11th Annual Industry Summit

SMi Reports: Industry gathers in two weeks to discuss pharmaceutical parallel trade post Brexit
 
1 2
Parallel Trade Preliminary Attendee List
Parallel Trade Preliminary Attendee List
LONDON, England - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Just two weeks remain until legal experts and senior industry leaders involved in supply chain, distribution and intellectual property, gather in Central London to discuss the flow of pharmaceutical products post Brexit at the only conference of its kind in the market, Parallel Trade 2017.

In the run up to the show, SMi Group have released a preliminary list of attendees which is available to read in the event download centre.

Some of those confirmed include:

EMA, Aeterna Zentaris, Amgen, APM Health Europe, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Clinigen Group, Daiichi Sankyo, Grunenthal GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Kantar Health, Leo Pharma, Medac, Omnia Läkemedel, Phoenix Healthcare Distribution, Smith & Nephew and Vifor Pharma Ltd.

The event will provide updates a year on from the Falsified Medicines Directive and delve further into core issues surrounding uncertainty over trading arrangements, parallel trade for low price countries, obstacles presented by medicines sold online and new windows of opportunity for greater margins.

The notable speaker line will include:

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (Director Distribution & Supply)
Shire International GmbH (Former Director, Regional Market Access Lead, Latin America)
Delfarma (President)
European Association for Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies (Director European Affairs)
ISPOR (Health Economics Consultant)
Abacus Medicine (CEO)
IMS Health (Principal Russia and CIS)
Arnold & Porter LLP (Associate)
Europe Economics (Senior Advisor)
European Alliance for Access to Save Medicines (Executive Director)
Research Health (Director Market Access and Managed Entry)

Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at: www.parallel-trade.com

11th Annual Event: Parallel Trade 2017
Dates: 6th & 7th Feb
Venue: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK

--- end ---

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For all other inquiries contact the team on +44 (0)20 7827 6000 / Email: events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12614627/1
https://www.prlog.org/12614627/2
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Parallel Trade, Pharmaceutical, Supply Chain, Distribution, BREXIT, Falsified Medicines Directive, Trade, Import, Export, Purchasing
Industry:Biotech, Business, Legal, Medical, Science
Location:London - England - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share