Parallel Trade in Pharmaceuticals: Attendee list Released Ahead of 11th Annual Industry Summit
SMi Reports: Industry gathers in two weeks to discuss pharmaceutical parallel trade post Brexit
In the run up to the show, SMi Group have released a preliminary list of attendees which is available to read in the event download centre.
Some of those confirmed include:
EMA, Aeterna Zentaris, Amgen, APM Health Europe, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Clinigen Group, Daiichi Sankyo, Grunenthal GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Kantar Health, Leo Pharma, Medac, Omnia Läkemedel, Phoenix Healthcare Distribution, Smith & Nephew and Vifor Pharma Ltd.
The event will provide updates a year on from the Falsified Medicines Directive and delve further into core issues surrounding uncertainty over trading arrangements, parallel trade for low price countries, obstacles presented by medicines sold online and new windows of opportunity for greater margins.
The notable speaker line will include:
The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (Director Distribution & Supply)
Shire International GmbH (Former Director, Regional Market Access Lead, Latin America)
Delfarma (President)
European Association for Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies (Director European Affairs)
ISPOR (Health Economics Consultant)
Abacus Medicine (CEO)
IMS Health (Principal Russia and CIS)
Arnold & Porter LLP (Associate)
Europe Economics (Senior Advisor)
European Alliance for Access to Save Medicines (Executive Director)
Research Health (Director Market Access and Managed Entry)
Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at: www.parallel-
11th Annual Event: Parallel Trade 2017
Dates: 6th & 7th Feb
Venue: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
