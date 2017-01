Parallel Trade in Pharmaceuticals: Attendee list Released Ahead of 11th Annual Industry Summit

SMi Reports: Industry gathers in two weeks to discuss pharmaceutical parallel trade post Brexit

Just two weeks remain until legal experts and senior industry leaders involved in supply chain, distribution and intellectual property, gather in Central London to discuss the flow of pharmaceutical products at the only conference of its kind in the market, Parallel Trade 2017. In the run up to the show, SMi Group have released a preliminary attendee list which is available to read in the event download centre. Attendees include: EMA, Aeterna Zentaris, Amgen, APM Health Europe, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Clinigen Group, Daiichi Sankyo, Grunenthal GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Kantar Health, Leo Pharma, Medac, Omnia Läkemedel, Phoenix Healthcare Distribution, Smith & Nephew and Vifor Pharma Ltd. The event will provide updates a year on from the Brexit referendum and delve further into core issues surrounding uncertainty over parallel trade regulations, parallel trade for biosimilars, obstacles presented by falsified medicines directive and new windows of opportunity for market access. Speakers include representatives from: The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (Director Distribution & Supply), Shire International GmbH (Former Director, Regional Market Access Lead, Latin America), Delfarma (President), European Association for Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies (Director European Affairs), ISPOR (Health Economics Consultant), Abacus Medicine (CEO), IMS Health (Principal Russia and CIS), Arnold & Porter LLP (Associate), Europe Economics (Senior Advisor), European Alliance for Access to Save Medicines (Executive Director), Research Health (Director Market Access and Managed Entry). 11th Annual Event: Parallel Trade 2017, Dates: 6th & 7th February, Venue: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK