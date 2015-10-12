News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Secrets to Killer DIY Wedding Shoes
§ A vintage brooch
Yes, a vintage brooch has the ability to totally change the look of a shoe and transform it into the wedding shoe. You can place the brooch at the front centre of the shoe by using the heirloom pins. This way you can create a pair of gorgeous wedding pumps and that too without much of an effort.
§ Glittery heels
If a glittery pair of pumps is what you can never wear, go for a glittery pair of heels. To create your glittery heels, all you need to do is to pour some gold shimmer over the heels of your wedding shoes. This will create a wow pair of wedding shoes.
§ 'I do' stickers on the heels
What is that will set your wedding heels apart from your other regular heels? Well, 'I do' this is what you are going to say on your wedding, then why leave your stilettos away from doing that talking. Just put on the sticker of 'I' and 'Do' on your pair of wedding shoes. This DIY is not only economical but totally funky to add some spice to the wedding.
§ Add charm to the soles
Well, the wedding is about the union of two souls, then why leave the two soles of your shoes without adding the fun of wedding to them? You can add the little, but charming hearts on the soles of your wedding shoes. All you need to do is to paint the sole in some vibrant colour and then glue the little charm.
§ Shoe clips
If you are having a wonderful pair of heels with you and thinking of how to make it a wedding charm by using some personalized touch, consider adding shoe clips in different sizes, shapes and styles. The shoe clip will add elegance and beauty to the heels making it a wedding material.
§ The lacy elegance
Laces are considered as the perfect way to fancily a plain shoe and convert it into a bridal one. In a matter of a few minutes, you can make your shoes ready for the wedding. Glue the pair of laces with details on front and back or all over the shoe, as per your personal choice.
The comfortable, unique and trendy wedding shoes are what each and every bride looks for at the time of deciding about the wedding shoes. With these secrets out, you can surely buy the stylish wedding shoes.
For more related articles visit: http://www.shaadiekhas.com/
Contact
Veristrat.inc
***@veristrat.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse