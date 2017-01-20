 
Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Following success stories in USA, Gratzeez launches tipping app in India too

To know the response about the online tip payment apps, a survey has been conducted and Gratzeez could reap the intended expectation for the users, leaving a best impression.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The United States, being a developed nation has always supported the launch of every successful mobile app. This was the reason where the CloudZon had an idea to launch the tip payment app for the users of The United States last year. Tips are intended to a person who offers good service. The US is not an exception from this. The launching of tipping app, "Gratzeez" in the US for the first time has marked an undeniable impression in the history of CloudZon. The tremendous response from the US users paved way to make another decision of launching of the best mobile wallet app, "Gratzeez" in India too by the developers of CloudZon Infoconnect. This major decision was declared by the CEO of CloudZon during a conference held at Ahmadabad.

Tip by mobile app: "Gratzeez­"

A service provider should not be left untipped for his good service. Gratzeez mobile tipping app offers a unique way of giving tip to the service provider like restaurants, hair dressers, car service stations, valet parking, house painter etc. Along with a cashless transaction of tip through the app, Gratzeez also allows to give a note of appreciation for the encouragement of service providers for their future service.

Path of success in the US

With over more than 100K users, Gratzeez has been a big opportunity for the business organizations to increase their productivity by enhancing their service level. Regardless of the gender, age and location, the users of Gratzeez in the US wanted to enquire about sales, offers, coupons etc and Gratzeez offers all those features needed by the customers. To know the response about the online tip payment apps, a survey has been conducted and Gratzeez could reap the intended expectation for the users, leaving a best impression. Many times tipping to an Uber driver has found a controversy as some suggests they get charge including their tip. Gratzeez has made tipping in USA more easily even for the customers who uses Uber taxis and they could tip via Gratzeez if the service received was extremely good.

Why Gratzeez in India?

The Indian government is on its way for a complete cashless transaction and will be on role within a couple of years. The service provider who offers food, valet parking or any of its kind will have to face the consequences as they won't be able to receive tips by cash anymore. Gratzeez, being a big boon for the users in the US, definitely India will also get its benefits soon. India will also enjoy giving tip by appreciation via Gratzeez hereafter. The small business organizations can continuously improve through communicating with the customers to get the ultimate growth in the industry.

Gratzeez will reach its presence worldwide soon.

About Cloudzon

Cloudzon Infoconnect offers Software Development,  Transcription (http://www.cloudzon.com/itranscript.php) services, Mobile and Web development, Managed IT services, Digital marketing and Accounting services with a team of experienced professionals.

For more details visit, www.cloudzon.com or reach us at +44 1162161474 or +1-(650)2637634. To know more about Gratzeez, visit www.gratzeez.com

Jorja Sturdee
***@gratzeez.com
Source:CloudZon
Email:***@gratzeez.com Email Verified
Click to Share