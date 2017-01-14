News By Tag
Designer input shapes latest 2020 Fusion release
2020 is continually in dialogue with its customers through the online Fusion community and, following the introduction of the 360° Panorama feature, many designers said that they would like to be able to preview the panorama before sending it to a customer.
Customers also said they wanted to be able to choose the quality level of the panoramic images, with the understanding that a higher quality image would take longer to generate. As a result of this valuable feedback, the latest Fusion Version 5.3 now offers four quality levels rather than the one fixed resolution of previous versions.
"We really value the opinion of our customers and believe it is vital to listen to what they have to say about the functionality of 2020 Fusion as they are using the software every day," said Craig Rothwell, 2020's MD. "The new functionality has been added as a direct result of their feedback as we want to make sure that designers have what they need to do their job to the best of their ability."
For advice on how to download a compatible version of 2020 Fusion and how to access these features, please contact the 2020 Fusion Support Team on 01233 635566, or visit the 2020 Fusion User Community at www.2020spaces.com/
For more information about these new enhancements, visit the 2020 website www.2020spaces.com/
