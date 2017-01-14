News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Insurtech and Customer Services: In-Depth Analysis
"Insurtech and Customer Services: Lessons for the Incumbents" provides an in-depth analysis of recent developments in the insurtech space and the impact on the insurance industry.
Summary
The emergence of insurtech has been fueled by new digital capabilities and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are reducing costs, changing systems and processes, and enhancing the consumer experience. From an industry burdened by outdated systems and paper-based operations, the insurtech space has emerged as one of the largest innovation ecosystems globally in 2016, and is set to modernize the industry in the years going forward.
It has taken a while for banks and insurance firms to fully embrace fintech innovation, due in part to the amount of legacy systems in place, the heavy dependence on historical data, and the low risk appetite for new insurance-related products at most traditional firms. However, rapidly changing customer behavior, the availability of smart devices, and innovation ecosystems achieving scale provided the industry with a much-needed push in 2016 (and beyond) to adopt insurtech in a huge way.
View full report: http://www.ethoclereports.com/
Key Findings
- Consumer behavior has shifted to accentuate the sharing economy, and the products/platforms that best encompass these new behavior patterns are likely to be the most successful.
- One of the largest emerging areas within insurtech in 2016 was the development of apps and devices that monitor how consumers behave and make purchases, mainly driven through IoT.
- Policy management is a key theme stemming from most new insurtech developments, enabling consumers to personally manage and take more control of their insurance dealings.
Synopsis
"Insurtech and Customer Services: Lessons for the Incumbents" provides an in-depth analysis of recent developments in the insurtech space and the impact on the insurance industry. The report discusses how mainstream insurers are embracing new technology and how these new innovations could revolutionize many of the long-standing systems and processes within general insurance. It also looks at how insurers could benefit from the types of propositions offered by these new tech groups and the opportunities that may exist in the form of partnerships.
Reasons To Buy
- Gain a detailed insight into the insurtech space.
- Discover how insurtech is benefitting mainstream providers, and also the potential limitations.
- Be informed of the insurers investing in the technology and those looking to develop new digital/tech-
Table of content:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
HOW INSURTECH IS RESHAPING THE INDUSTRY
Introduction
What is insurtech?
Insurtech encourages the use of technology to help connect with customers
The IoT can boost consumer engagement with brands
Insurtech is being used to meet the changing needs and expectations of modern consumers
Insurtech encourages disintermediation and automation in the customer relationship
Insurtech encourages consumers to take insurance matters into their own hands
P2P models provide users with the option to bypass traditional methods
Lemonade entices P2P users with the prospect of making charitable contributions
P2P services remove some of the power and authority from the insurer
Guevara encourages motor insurance customers to pool their resources for protection
Speed and convenience must be offered to modern consumers
Learning from the PFM evolution, insurtech offers improved insurance management
Established insurers are developing their own ventures to invest in digital
Aviva's commitment to new tech is to avoid falling behind
Insurers' commitment to tech must ultimately bring them closer to the customer
Incumbents need to correct the basics before they can truly modernize and move forward
The launch of AXA's tech-focused funding initiative will help with market expansion
The future is promising, but a consistent approach to insurtech disruption is required
APPENDIX
Media Contact
Ray Mathew
+91 20 6533 3231
+1 302 261 5322
***@ethoclereports.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse