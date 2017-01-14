Insurtech and Customer Services: In-Depth Analysis

"Insurtech and Customer Services: Lessons for the Incumbents" provides an in-depth analysis of recent developments in the insurtech space and the impact on the insurance industry.

--The emergence of insurtech has been fueled by new digital capabilities and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are reducing costs, changing systems and processes, and enhancing the consumer experience. From an industry burdened by outdated systems and paper-based operations, the insurtech space has emerged as one of the largest innovation ecosystems globally in 2016, and is set to modernize the industry in the years going forward.It has taken a while for banks and insurance firms to fully embrace fintech innovation, due in part to the amount of legacy systems in place, the heavy dependence on historical data, and the low risk appetite for new insurance-related products at most traditional firms. However, rapidly changing customer behavior, the availability of smart devices, and innovation ecosystems achieving scale provided the industry with a much-needed push in 2016 (and beyond) to adopt insurtech in a huge way.- Consumer behavior has shifted to accentuate the sharing economy, and the products/platforms that best encompass these new behavior patterns are likely to be the most successful.- One of the largest emerging areas within insurtech in 2016 was the development of apps and devices that monitor how consumers behave and make purchases, mainly driven through IoT.- Policy management is a key theme stemming from most new insurtech developments, enabling consumers to personally manage and take more control of their insurance dealings."Insurtech and Customer Services: Lessons for the Incumbents" provides an in-depth analysis of recent developments in the insurtech space and the impact on the insurance industry. The report discusses how mainstream insurers are embracing new technology and how these new innovations could revolutionize many of the long-standing systems and processes within general insurance. It also looks at how insurers could benefit from the types of propositions offered by these new tech groups and the opportunities that may exist in the form of partnerships.- Gain a detailed insight into the insurtech space.- Discover how insurtech is benefitting mainstream providers, and also the potential limitations.- Be informed of the insurers investing in the technology and those looking to develop new digital/tech-based propositions.EXECUTIVE SUMMARYHOW INSURTECH IS RESHAPING THE INDUSTRYIntroductionWhat is insurtech?Insurtech encourages the use of technology to help connect with customersThe IoT can boost consumer engagement with brandsInsurtech is being used to meet the changing needs and expectations of modern consumersInsurtech encourages disintermediation and automation in the customer relationshipInsurtech encourages consumers to take insurance matters into their own handsP2P models provide users with the option to bypass traditional methodsLemonade entices P2P users with the prospect of making charitable contributionsP2P services remove some of the power and authority from the insurerGuevara encourages motor insurance customers to pool their resources for protectionSpeed and convenience must be offered to modern consumersLearning from the PFM evolution, insurtech offers improved insurance managementEstablished insurers are developing their own ventures to invest in digitalAviva's commitment to new tech is to avoid falling behindInsurers' commitment to tech must ultimately bring them closer to the customerIncumbents need to correct the basics before they can truly modernize and move forwardThe launch of AXA's tech-focused funding initiative will help with market expansionThe future is promising, but a consistent approach to insurtech disruption is requiredAPPENDIX