Now Patients Can Approach To Satyam Even In Guwahati For Hair Transplant
Satyam is not only known for its high quality and unbeatable results but also for its expansions all over the globe it has spread its roots in more than 8 countries and in India in most of the cities and states. Now it is opened for the hair loss patients in Guwahati, Assam to deliver its value services for utmost satisfaction of patients.
Assam is the largest city of Assam located in northeastern India and it is the major riverine port city situated on bank of Brahmaputra River. Due to the weather conditions and eating habits of the natives of Guwahati there is obvious that people can suffer from hair loss in this city but due to its extreme locations there is hardly any clinic that offer the international standardized treatment.
"Satyam took initiative to make hair restoration accessible for the natives of Guwahati", said Dr. K.K. Arora.
"As providing best services and making them accessible for people of every nook and corner is also goal of Satyam so that no one can remain deprived from the best quality treatment and most feasible results," he added
At SHTC patients can get treatment with FUT, FUE and Advanced FUE procedures. The basic principle behind all procedure is the shifting of loss resistant follicles from the permanent zone of scalp to the recipient area to restore the hair loss for lifetime with natural appearance.
"At Satyam preventions are taken at each step of the surgery from the first step of consultation to the end results so that quality and results cannot be degraded at any step and cost," Said Dr. Arora.
In the initial consultation patients are asked questions about their hair loss problem, medical history, family history, expectation from treatment and any contradictions from the medications so that during surgery any potential risk of allergy, side effect or infection can be prevented.
Even while surgical process Dr. Arora ensures the minimum wastage of grafts and minimum damage to tissue surrounding hair follicles and scalp so that risk of scars can be prevented. Even for longer survival of grafts minimum out of body time for grafts is ensured by the experts.
All the above reasons make the Satyam reliable choice for successful hair transplant and now this option is also available in Guwahati. For more details patients can even surf the official website of the center.
For more details visit here: http://www.satyamhairtransplantindia.com/
