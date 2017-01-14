News By Tag
Great living experience at Merlin Maximus
The residences have been featuring all kinds of classy world class amenities for the comfort of the residents. This beautiful property is spread across 3.5 acres of land area. The houses are pleasing and so are the surroundings. There are 2 and 3 BHK apartments offering utmost convenience and are available for sale. The homes are extremely spacious well-lit and there is plenty of air and light flowing through. There is a total of 7 blocks and the total number of houses is 474. There is a total of 11 storey's above the ground floor. The houses have been designed symmetrically and are surrounded by beautiful nature. The project is under construction but the houses can be booked now itself. This property is a great property from the investment point of view as well. This property is well equipped with some of the unique features like light and sound waterfall enabled swimming pool, Kolkata's first WII gaming zone. This property ensures that the environment is well protected and has rain water harvesting facility to recycle the water. There is an efficient waste water management and the power is also generated using efficient solar power panels. The residential apartments are available in the size of 834 sq. ft. and 1359 sq. ft. of area.
Location
This property is located at Sodepur, near Sodepur bazar on BT road. It offers excellent connectivity to various commercial places. It is very well connected to Rajarhat and it is just 20 minutes away from this. The Netaji Subhash Chandra airport is just 30 minutes away. The basic commercial utilities such as schools, hospitals, parks, multiplexes, shopping malls, restaurants, pubs, bars, banks, ATM's, hospitals etc. are all close by. There is ample availability of public transport near Merlin Maximus B T Road, Kolkata.
Merlin Maximus price
The price of this property starts at Rs. 28.94 lakhs and it goes up to Rs. 46.88 lakhs. The property is well supported with friendly payment plans and has plenty of EMI facility to avail. There is a lot of transparency maintained in all financial dealings. Get more information visit https://www.360realtors.com/
