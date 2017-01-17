 
Front Row Electronics lines up brand-new DJ gear equipment, pro audio gear etc. from leading brands

Want to buy pioneer DJ equipment, pro audio gear, or any other audio products? It's the high time to do so, because Front Row Electronics has introduced a wide range of audio gear and accessories from all major brands.
 
 
www.frontrowelectronics.com
www.frontrowelectronics.com
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- In an bid to live up to the expectations of people to buy brand-new audio products from any major brands on a single store at the most competitive prices, a leading store, Front Row Electronics, has introduced an extensive range of audio gear and accessories. Find all of them on this store from every big and medium brand at incredible cheap prices, challenged to be either same or even lower than their competitors online.

Featuring audio gear and accessories from brands like Bose, Fender, Mackie, Pioneer DJ, Shure, QSC, Arturia, Roland, Yamaha, Zoom, Beyma and many more, Front Row Electronics would be like the ultimate destination for audio product buyers. Expect all their products up for sale around the year at much cheaper prices and purchase price gets reduced even more when free ground shipping combines these all.

Check out the prices of DeckSaver DS-PC-CDJ900NXS Protective Cover for Pioneer CDJ-900 NEXUS, which is $69.99 or of the Magma DJ Cartridge Case that is up for sale at $24.95. Compare their prices to discover that they are cheaper here on this store.

Much to the amazement of the buyers, these audio products' prices become even lower during festive seasons.

"While aiming to offer these audio products at the most competitive rates, we never lose our focus on the product quality. In this regard, we're uncompromising which is why all major brands' products are available with us, so our customers get an excellent and confident buying experience from us," explained an executive of Front Row Electronics Store, www.FrontRowElectronics.com

About Front Row Electronics:

For over 30 years, Front Row Electronics has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and world-class customer service. All of their audio products are new and factory fresh, not used, reconditioned or refurbished, which means shoppers can shop with them knowing they'll receive the full manufacturer's warranty.

This store is an Authorized Dealer of every brand name, which includes Bose®, Shure®, Mackie, Zoom, Yorkville, Tripp Lite and Xantrex. Buy any of their products with confidence because the best prices are being given on this store with guarantee. Plus, FREE Ground Shipping service is also provided. In addition, there is reward program by using which buyers can earn Reward Dollars which can be redeemed on future purchases with this store. Shoppers are ensured of tension-free shopping on this store www.FrontRowElectronics.com as this website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology. It means whatever shoppers are doing on this store everything is protected from payment to personal information. Shop confident.

We want to make your online audio shopping experience with us something you enjoy doing and make a habit of. This is why we make it our mission to seek out the most appealing, cutting edge products for your entertainment and business needs. Our website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology, which means we are doing everything we can to protect your payment and personal information so you can shop confident.

Got questions? Call us Monday - Saturday, 10am - 6pm EST and we'll be glad to answer any you may have:

Business site:

www.FrontRowElectronics.com

Address:

151 Dyckman Street, New York, NY 10040,

Toll-free Phone Number: (866) 693-7693

(Call between Monday and Saturday, between 10am - 6pm EST).

Mail at service@frontrowelectronics.com

