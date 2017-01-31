Consulting Services Cost Decreases

Jan. 31, 2017
-- SelfSoft, Inc. dba Total Knowledge assembled a team of top programmers in Ukraine and is able to lower price for custom made software and other services in the area of Embedded programming
(including but not limited to applications for Android & iOS), such as WiFi protocol implementation, high-speed switches, micro-controller programming, and mobile development. Price decrese concerns other fields we work in too: System & Kernel programming
Services, that is development of device drivers, Linux kernel and GNU toolchain, Linux network stack and storage subsystems, etc.; Client-Server Development Services,
namely, high-performance high-volume applications based around client-server model, such as gathering sensor and gage information from millions of input sources into central system for processing, communication routing systems, etc; Database Design and Development
: Building well-defined, properly normalized, and highly optimized databases with Oracle, MS SQL Server, Informix, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and other RDBMSs. We can also build reports based on a tool of your choise. Visit us at: http://total-knowledge.com/